New ‘Falcon & Winter Soldier’ Image Shows New Sam Wilson Costume

Disney+’s upcoming Captain America spinoff series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is finally nearing release. As it gets closer, we can expect to see more sneak peeks from the cast and crew. Anthony Mackie, who plays Sam Wilson AKA The Falcon, shared a set photo on Twitter revealing his character's new costume. Check out the image below:

Even though the picture is in black and white, it's clear that Sam Wilson's superhero suit is impressive. We were expecting it to look more like Steve Rogers' outfit, because Wilson looks to be in line to inherit the mantle of Captain America. At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Rogers passed his shield to Wilson as a way to carry on Captain America's legacy. But Wilson’s suit has its own personality, and strongly resembles some of the versions he’s worn in Marvel Comics. Overall, the new costume is a reminder that this show is a departure from the Captain America and Avengers movies we’ve already seen. And that could be a really good thing.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will follow the relationship between Wilson and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), also known as the Winter Soldier. Where we last left off, Wilson and Barnes had struck up a sort of truce. They’re not friends, but they’re not adversaries either. The series will also focus on Wilson's transition into the role of Captain America, as the government attempts to take the shield away.

Originally, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was supposed to come out late August. That clearly wasn't possible due to Covid-19.