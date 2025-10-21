HBO Max Raises Prices on All Plans

Effective immediately, the price of HBO Max is going up.

It doesn’t matter which version of HBO Max you subscribe to either. Whether you watch with ads, without ads, or have the premium subscription, they’re all going up.

The price increase initially affects just new subscribers, but current subscribers will see their monthly subscription cost rise later this year as well, following a notification from the company and then their first bill on or after November 20, 2025.

Here are the new prices for each plan:

-HBO Max Basic With Ads: $10.99 per month or $109.99 per year (increase of $1 a month or $10 a year)

-HBO Max Standard: $18.49 per month or $184.99 per year (increase of $1.50 a month or $15 a year)

-HBO Max Premium: $22.99 per month or $229.99 per year (increase of $2 a month or $20 a year)

HBO Max (also known as Max for a little while, because really who knows and likes the brand of HBO?) launched in late May of 2020. It previously raised prices in January 2023, and then again in June of 2024.

In addition to HBO series new and old like The Sopranos, Game of the Thrones, and House of the Dragon, HBO Max has one of the better libraries in streaming, with an extensive roster of films from Warner Bros, and old movies from TCM. It is also the home of DC Comics movies and shows; if you want to keep tabs on Peacemaker, for example, HBO Max is pretty much the only way to do it. But if you want to watch all of the aforementioned programming without advertising, it’s now going to set you back at least $185 a year. Which isn’t cheap.

In a related story, Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of HBO Max, announced today it was examining “strategic alternatives” following “unsolicited interest” in the company. Translated from Wall Street-ese, that means the company is looking to sell itself to the highest bidder. Previously, the company, which was formed by the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery in 2022, had said it was planning to split itself into two separate companies, one that would contain Warner Bros. studio, DC, HBO, and HBO Max, and another that would oversee the company’s linear cable channels and other assets.

