New ‘Loki’ Poster Gives a Big Clue Where the Series Is Headed

Marvel’s Loki series is going to be one hell of a time.

Or, rather, it’s going to be a hell of a lot of times. Clearly, the show is going to be dealing with the ramifications of the Avengers altering the timeline in Avengers: Endgame. The first teaser for the show featured Loki imprisoned in the “TVA” — in Marvel Comics, that’s the Time Variance Authority, which protects the timestream from exactly the kind of meddling we saw in Endgame — and now there’s a new poster for the show that gives even more clues.

Besides the enormous clock behind star Tom Hiddleston’s head, note the collar around his neck. Zoom in and you’ll see it reads “Danger: Time Displacement, Stay Clear.” So Loki’s about to be thrown around in the timeline, whether he wants to or not.

The full Loki poster is below:

In case you missed it, here’s the teaser for the show that premiered back in December:

Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

Marvel Studios’ “Loki” features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs “Loki,” and Michael Waldron is head writer.

Loki premieres on Disney+ on June 11, 2021.

