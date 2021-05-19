New ‘Loki’ Trailer Introduces Us To Miss Minutes

Disney+ has released a new trailer for Loki, where we learn that time is not on the God of Mischief’s side. The new clip introduces us to the Time Variance Authority’s mascot, a cheerful animated clock named Miss Minutes. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) finds out that he’s going to be put on trial — much sooner than he thinks.

Watch the full preview below:

The teaser also gives us another glimpse at TVA officer Mobius M. Mobius, played by Owen Wilson. Mobius tells Loki that since he threw their timeline into a state of chaos, he must help the TVA set things straight. This sounds like a great plan, until Ravonna Lexus Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) insists that you can’t always trust the brother of Thor, God of Thunder. And you certainly can't just hand him a weapon.

As a side note, it's hard not to notice the similarities between Miss Minutes and Jurassic Park’s Mr. DNA. They both share the same cartoonish features and friendly Southern drawl, a direct contrast to their stark surroundings and serious circumstances. Miss Minutes delivers the bad news with such a sunny disposition, Loki doesn’t believe his fate to be true. Until he sees a TVA agent vaporize a prisoner who refused to hand over his ticket.

Loki arrives on Disney+ beginning on June 9. Unlike previous MCU series WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, new episodes of Loki will be released every Wednesday instead of on Fridays.

Gallery — Marvel Plot Holes That Make No Sense: