Plenty of fabulous new movies are streaming at home this weekend, and we at ScreenCrush have your guide to the newly released films that deserve your attention while you relax as the week comes to a close.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays are for watching movies, but if you’re not in the mood to journey out to your local theater, you can always heat up a bag of microwave popcorn, curl up on the couch in your PJs and hit “play” from the comfort of your own home.

New Movies Streaming This Week and Weekend

This week you can check out Netflix’s tense new police crime thriller, The Rip. Plus, you can finally watch Brendan Fraser’s latest heartfelt drama-comedy, as well as Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson’s new biographical musical drama.

Want even more options? Check out other recent new movie streaming releases here.

Below, discover five new movies you can watch at home this weekend, either on VOD or streaming for free.

The Rip

Inspired by true events, The Rip follows a team of Miami police officers who discover $20 million cash at a stash house. The discovery leads to a dangerous game of cat-and-mouse as betrayal, greed, and questioned loyalty come into play.

Starring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Kyle Chandler, Steven Yuen, and more, the Joe Carnahan-directed crime thriller hits Netflix exclusively on January 16.

Where to watch The Rip: Netflix.

Dust Bunny

Fantasy and reality blur in Dust Bunny, which follows a mysterious hit man tasked with killing the so-called monster a 10-year-old girl believes ate her family. As he discovers some monsters are very real, he must protect the little girl from a group of vicious assassins.

Directed by Brian Fuller and starring ads Mikkelsen, Sophie Sloan, David Dastmalchian, and Sigourney Weaver, the fantastical action-thriller became available to stream at home via VOD on January 13.

Where to watch Dust Bunny: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

READ MORE: 25 Movies and TV Shows to Watch Now That ‘Stranger Things’ Is Over

Rental Family

In Rental Family, a struggling American actor lands a surprising new gig when he signs up to play an everyday stand-in for various roles in strangers’ lives. As he bonds with his clients-turned-unlikely friends, he begins to discover his purpose and own sense of belonging in the world.

Rental Family starring Brendan Fraser became available to stream at home via VOD on January 13.

Where to watch Rental Family: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Song Sung Blue

Based on the 2008 documentary of the same name, Song Sung Blue is about real-life couple Mike and Claire Sardina, who famously performed together as the Neil Diamond tribute band Lightning & Thunder. Their musical love story is explored against a backdrop of ambition, chasing dreams, second chances, and personal hardships.

The biographical music drama starring Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman became available to stream at home via VOD on January 13.

Where to watch Song Sung Blue: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Killer Whale

While on vacation, two best friends become trapped in an isolated lagoon along with a dangerous orca in Killer Whale. The two women must fight to survive as the oceanic predator is out for revenge following its captivity.

The aquatic creature feature horror film will be available to watch at home via VOD beginning January 16.

Where to watch Killer Whale: Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home.

Get our free mobile app