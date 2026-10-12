Every week, ScreenCrush gives you what you need to know about the week’s best new streaming TV shows. If you’re in the market for a new series to stream, or you need a last-minute binge, or you are just trying to keep tabs on the latest seasons of old favorites, we have got you covered.

We love movies, but sometimes you don’t want a 90-minute, one-and done entertainment. Sometimes you want that deep dive that’s going to take days or weeks to finish. Sometimes you want long-term storytelling and rich characters. Sometimes you need a good TV show.

Regardless of what kind of show you’re looking for — new or returning, drama or comedy, high or lowbrow — we have you covered. Here’s this week’s batch of new TV shows and series.

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New TV Shows, New Seasons & New Streaming Series Out This Week

This week you can watch Marvel’s latest live-action TV series, and a much-anticipated horror prequel, plus the returns of two very popular dramas — one on Netflix, the other on Paramount+.

Get your watchlist and queues ready — and if you want even more recent streaming TV recs, be sure to go here.

VisionQuest

In this follow-up to Marvel’s WandaVision, Paul Bettany returns as the Avenging android the Vision, now trying to reconcile his new form and his confused memories while searching for his son (the future Young Avenger speed) and confronting his own “father,” the evil AI Ultron (James Spader).

Where to watch VisionQuest: Premieres on October 13 on Disney+.

Crystal Lake

The A24ification of Friday the 13th is upon us. In Crystal Lake, the emphasis shifts from Jason Voorhees back to the franchise’s original monster: Jason’s mother Pamela, played here by Freaks and Geeks and ER’s Linda Cardellini. How did Mrs. Voorhees go so far off the deep end? You’ll have to tune into Peacock this week to find out.

Where to watch Crystal Lake: Premieres on October 15 on Peacock.

Tulsa King

Sylvester Stallone’s hit mob drama returns for its fourth season on Paramount+. This year, per Paramount, “Dwight fights to legitimize his empire and protect his crew as corrupt politicians, dangerous new enemies, and a crushing personal loss hit from every direction. However, every hard-won gain comes with even harder truths: about loyalty, leadership and the cost of ambition.” Paramount’s already renewed the show for a fifth season as well.

Where to watch Tulsa King: Season 4 premieres on October 16 on Paramount+.

The Diplomat

On the heels of its first big Emmy win (for supporting actress Allison Janney), The Diplomat is back this week with its fourth season; in it, according to Netflix, “two marriages threaten to eat each other alive. One catastrophic moment shatters the fragile peace Kate Wyler brokered between the US and UK, as well as the crumbling marriage she’s trying to save. While she fights to stem the bleeding, President Grace Penn and VP Hal Wyler’s conspiracy to steal Russia’s most powerful weapon hurtles the United States toward war.”

Where to watch Tulsa King: Season 4 premieres on October 15 on Netflix.

Tyson

Controversial boxing champ and The Hangover Part II co-star Mike Tyson is the subject of this four-part documentary series on Netflix. I’m tuning in for one reason and one reason only: To find out how he became the face of Punch-Out!! (And also to find out how to beat Soda Popinski.)

Where to watch Tyson: Premieres on October 13 on Netflix.