Everything New on Disney+ in March 2025

Seven years after his show at Netflix ended, Daredevil is back with a brand-new series now firmly set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+. Daredevil: Born Again features much of the same cast as Netflix’s Daredevil, including Charlie Cox’s Man Without Fear, Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin, Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page, Elden Henson’s Foggy Nelson, and Jon Bernthal’s Punisher in a new storyline loosely based on (or at least named after) a famous Frank Miller Daredevil series of the mid-1980s.

In addition to the debut of Born Again, Disney+ in March also has episodes of Pixar’s new Disney+ series Win or Lose, the return of the Star Wars animated series for kids Young Jedi Adventures, and a new show featuring magician David Blaine.

Here’s the full lineup of what’s coming to Disney+ in March 2024:

Monday, March 3

- Malawi Wildlife Rescue (S2, 6 episodes)

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Marvel loading...

Tuesday, March 4

New to Disney+

Daredevil: Born Again - Two-Episode Premiere at 6pm PT

Wednesday, March 5

- Morphle: Shorts (S1, 15 episodes)

- Primos (S1, 9 episodes)

WIN OR LOSE Pixar loading...

New to Disney+

Win or Lose - Two New Episodes

Tuesday, March 11

New to Disney+

Daredevil: Born Again - Episode 3 at 6pm PT

Wednesday, March 12

- Disney Jr.’s Ariel (S1, 4 episodes)

- Port Protection Alaska (S8, 10 episodes)

- Meet the Pickles: The Making of Win or Lose

New to Disney+

Win or Lose - Two New Episodes

Daredevil: Born Again Marvel loading...

Tuesday, March 18

New to Disney+

Daredevil: Born Again - Episode 4 at 6pm PT

Wednesday, March 19

- Life Below Zero (S23, 20 episodes)

STAR WARS: YOUNG JEDI ADVENTURES (Season 2) Lucasfilm Ltd. loading...

Disney+ Original

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Season 2)

Saturday, March 22

- Animals, They’re Just Like Us! (S1, 6 episodes)

Monday, March 24

New to Disney+

David Blaine Do Not Attempt - Two-Episode Premiere

Tuesday, March 25

New to Disney+

Daredevil: Born Again - Episodes 5 & 6 at 6pm PT

Wednesday, March 26

- Morphle and the Magic Pets: Shorts (S1, 10 episodes)

Friday, March 28

Disney+ Original

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip - Premiere

Monday, March 31

New to Disney+

David Blaine Do Not Attempt - Two New Episodes

