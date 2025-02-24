Everything New on Disney+ in March 2025
Seven years after his show at Netflix ended, Daredevil is back with a brand-new series now firmly set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+. Daredevil: Born Again features much of the same cast as Netflix’s Daredevil, including Charlie Cox’s Man Without Fear, Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin, Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page, Elden Henson’s Foggy Nelson, and Jon Bernthal’s Punisher in a new storyline loosely based on (or at least named after) a famous Frank Miller Daredevil series of the mid-1980s.
In addition to the debut of Born Again, Disney+ in March also has episodes of Pixar’s new Disney+ series Win or Lose, the return of the Star Wars animated series for kids Young Jedi Adventures, and a new show featuring magician David Blaine.
Here’s the full lineup of what’s coming to Disney+ in March 2024:
Monday, March 3
- Malawi Wildlife Rescue (S2, 6 episodes)
READ MORE: What Happened on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier?
Tuesday, March 4
New to Disney+
Daredevil: Born Again - Two-Episode Premiere at 6pm PT
Wednesday, March 5
- Morphle: Shorts (S1, 15 episodes)
- Primos (S1, 9 episodes)
New to Disney+
Win or Lose - Two New Episodes
Tuesday, March 11
New to Disney+
Daredevil: Born Again - Episode 3 at 6pm PT
Wednesday, March 12
- Disney Jr.’s Ariel (S1, 4 episodes)
- Port Protection Alaska (S8, 10 episodes)
- Meet the Pickles: The Making of Win or Lose
New to Disney+
Win or Lose - Two New Episodes
Tuesday, March 18
New to Disney+
Daredevil: Born Again - Episode 4 at 6pm PT
Wednesday, March 19
- Life Below Zero (S23, 20 episodes)
Disney+ Original
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (Season 2)
Saturday, March 22
- Animals, They’re Just Like Us! (S1, 6 episodes)
Monday, March 24
New to Disney+
David Blaine Do Not Attempt - Two-Episode Premiere
Tuesday, March 25
New to Disney+
Daredevil: Born Again - Episodes 5 & 6 at 6pm PT
Wednesday, March 26
- Morphle and the Magic Pets: Shorts (S1, 10 episodes)
Friday, March 28
Disney+ Original
Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip - Premiere
Monday, March 31
New to Disney+
David Blaine Do Not Attempt - Two New Episodes