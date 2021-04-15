Everything New on Disney Plus in May 2021

Well, May is the first month of 2021 without a new Marvel series on Disney+. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier winds down in April and Loki doesn’t begin until June. (Black Widow, the Marvel movie that was previously scheduled to open in theaters in May will premiere in theaters and on Disney+ in July instead.) On the upside, we will get one of the biggest films to premiere on Disney+ to date, with Emma Stone’s live-action 101 Dalmatians prequel Cruella coming to the service on May 28. (The film debuts on Disney+ the same day it opens in theaters, and requires an extra “Premier Access” fee on top of a monthly subscription to watch it.)

There’s also four weekly episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the new animated spinoff of Star Wars: The Clone Wars — plus an extra premiere episode that will debut on the holiest of holy days for Star Wars fans, May the 4th Be With You. Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in May:

Tuesday, May 4

Disney+ Originals

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 101, “Premiere”

Friday, May 7

New Library Titles

Disney Wander over Yonder (S1)

Disney Wander over Yonder (S2)

Everyone’s Hero

Flicka 2

Wild Hearts Can’t Be Broken

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer

Disney+ Originals

Big Shot - Episode 104, “Great in the Living Room”

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 107, “Pong Hockey”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 102

Fox

Friday, May 14

New Library Titles

Disney Special Agent Oso (S1)

Disney Special Agent Oso (S2)

Disney Special Agent Oso: Three Healthy Steps (S1)

X-Men: The Last Stand

Life Below Zero (S15)

Race to the Center of the Earth (S1)

Disney+ Originals

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Season Two Premiere

Big Shot - Episode 105, “This is our House"

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 108, “Change on the Fly”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 103

Friday, May 21

New Library Titles

Disney Big City Greens (S2)

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)

Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast

Fury Files (Interstitials)

Ice Road Rescue (S5)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (S6)

Disney+ Originals

Inside Pixar: Unpacked - Batch Premiere

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 202, “Typecasting”

Big Shot - Episode 106, “Carlsbad Crazies”

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 109, “Head Games”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 104

Lucasfilm

Friday, May 28

New Library Titles

Bluey Shorts (S2)

Disney Sydney to the Max (S3 - Episodes 1-8)

Kingdom of the Polar Bears (S1)

Wicked Tuna (S10 - Episode 1-7)

Disney+ Originals

Cruella - Premier Access

Launchpad - Premiere

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 203, “Valentine’s Day”

Big Shot - Episode 107, “Kalm Korn”

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 110, Season Finale

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Episode 105

