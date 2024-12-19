Everything New on Max in January 2025

Max introduces a new hospital drama in January, and it hails from one of the longtime producers of ER, John Wells, and one of its longtime stars, with Noah Wyle starring in The Pitt. Each episode follows one hour of one shift of Wyle’s character job working in a Pittsburgh hospital.

That sounds interesting, but personally I am most excited about the arrival of All Elite Wrestling on streaming. Previously exclusive to TBS and TNT, the company’s two weekly TV series, AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision will begin a streaming simulcast on Max starting in January. Max is also adding a bunch of older AEW programming to its library as well; to start, much of it comes from the federation’s first year of existence.

Here’s everything coming to Max in January 2025...

January 1

5 Things with Kate Bolduan (CNN)

A Star is Born (1937)

Act of Valor (2012)

All Elite Wrestling: 2019 PPV Events (5 Episodes) (2024)

All Elite Wrestling: Collision 2024 (5 Episodes), Season 2

All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite 2019 (12 Episodes), Season 1

All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite 2024 (7 Episodes), Season 6

All Elite Wrestling: Rampage 12/13/2024, Season 4

Annabelle Comes Home (2019)

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Balls Out (2015)

Batkid Begins: The Wish Heard Around the World (2015)

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993)

Batman: The Killing Joke (2016)

Best Of Enemies (2015)

Bitter Creek (1954)

Black Gold (1947)

Blue Velvet (1986)

Buffaloed (2020)

Calamity Jane (1953)

Call Me by Your Name (2017)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Cow Country (1953)

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Desperately Seeking Susan (1985)

Destination Tokyo (1943)

Diggers (2007)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Each Dawn I Die (1939)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Fast & Furious (2009)

Floyd Norman: An Animated Life (2016)

Free Birds (2013)

Green Lantern (2011)

Heaven Help Us (1985)

HGTV Dream Home 2025

Home Again (2017)

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)

Hot Tub Time Machine 2 (2015)

House at the End of the Street (2012)

I Am Love (2009)

Injustice (2021)

Iris (2015)

It Follows (2015)

It: Chapter Two (2019)

Jason Bourne (2016)

Johnny Angel (1946)

Justice League vs. Teen Titans (2016)

Justice League: Doom (2012)

Justice League: Throne of Atlantis (2015)

Justice League: War (2014)

Keeping Up with the Joneses (2016)

Kept Husbands (1931)

Kicks (2016)

Lemon (2017)

Mad Max (1980)

Matilda (1986)

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (2016)

Morgan (2016)

Mortdecai (2015)

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

My Favorite Wife (1940)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016)

Night and Day (1946)

Nocturne (1946)

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band (2020)

Paddington (2014)

Rebel Without a Cause (1955)

Red Light (1949)

Reframed: Next Gen Narratives, Season 1 (2025)

Room for One More (1952)

School Life (2017)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Shining Vale, Season 1

Shining Vale, Season 2

Showing Up (2023)

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

St. Vincent (2014)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

Stephen King's It (1990)

Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine (2015)

Sully (2016)

Supergirl (1984)

Superman & Lois, Season 4

Tangerine (2015)

Task Force (1949)

Teen Wolf (1985)

Tennessee Johnson (1942)

The Accountant (2016)

The Addams Family 2 (2016)

The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

The Big Year (2011)

The Birth of a Nation (2016)

The Boondock Saints (1999)

The Cable Guy (1996)

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

The Craft (1996)

The Curse of La Llorona (2019)

The Imitation Game (2014)

The Leopard Man (1943)

The Miracle of Our Lady of Fatima (1952)

The Mouthpiece (1932)

The Narrow Margin (1952)

The Prince and the Pauper (1937)

The Prisoner of Zenda (1952)

The Purge: Election Year (2016)

The Red Badge of Courage (1951)

The Student Prince (1954)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

The Whistlers (2020)

The Wrong Man (1957)

Volunteers (1985)

Warcraft (2016)

Watchmen: The Complete Motion Comic (2008)

Whitey: United States of America V. James J. Bulger (2014)

Wild Boys of the Road (1993)

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Woman in Gold (2015)

World Without End (1956)

January 2

Expedition Files, Season 1 (Discovery)

Isadora Moon, Season 1A (Max Original)

My 600-lb Life, Season 13 (TLC)

The Deep 3, Episode 227 (TNT)

January 3

Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation, Season 10 (Magnolia Network)

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, Season 49 (Food Network)

The Front Room (A24)

January 4

Belle Collective, Season 5 (OWN)

January 5

Craig of the Creek, Season 6B (Cartoon Network)

Mecum Top 10, Season 10

Totally Spies, Season 7A

January 6

Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: Heroes vs. Villains (Food Network)

January 7

Cleats & Convos with Deebo Samuel, Episode 111 (B/R)

How It Really Happened, Season 8 (CNN Original Series)

Kids Baking Championship, Season 14 (Food Network)

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: The Final Chapter, Season 3 (ID)

The Edge with Micah Parsons, Episode 219 (B/R)

January 8

7 Little Johnstons, Season 15 (TLC)

CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute (2024)

Fixer to Fabulous, Season 6 (HGTV)

Wildcard Kitchen, Season 2 (Food Network)

January 9

Aaron Hernandez and the Untold Murders of Bristol (ID)

Sons of Ecstasy (Max Original)

The Pitt, Season 1 (Max Original)

January 10

Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This? (HBO Original)

Black Butterfly (2017)

Holla (2006)

Look Into My Eyes (A24)

Vinnie Jones: In the Country, Season 1-2 (discovery+)

January 11

Road to NHL Winter Classic, Episode 204

The Steam Room with Ej and Chuck 125 (TNT)

January 12

Naked and Afraid Spain (Aventura En Pelotas Espana), Season 1 (Discovery International)

January 13

Barney's World, Season 1B

January 14

Baylen Out Loud, Season 1 (TLC)

Death by Fame, Season 3 (ID)

The Curious Case of..., Season 1 (ID)

The Last Party: Death on Tresco, Season 1 (discovery+)

January 15

An Update On Our Family (HBO Original)

Cult of Fear: The Asaram Bapu Story (discovery+)

Marshall (2017)

Uncharted (2022)

January 16

Becoming Hitchcock: The Legacy of Blackmail (2024)

Divided By Design, Season 1B (HGTV)

Harley Quinn, Season 5 (Max Original)

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights, Season 4 (ID)

My Sesame Street Friends, Season 15 (Max Original)

Sesame Street, Season 55 (Max Original)

January 17

A Different Man (A24)

Better Off Dead (1985)

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 23 (HBO Original)

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (2017)

January 21

Contraband: Seized at the Airport, Season 1 (Discovery)

January 22

Expedition X, Season 8 (Discovery)

January 23

C.B. Strike: The Ink Black Heart (HBO Original)

January 24

Harpoon Hunters, Season 1 (Discovery)

January 25

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2B (Cartoon Network)

January 27

Scars of Beauty (Beleza Fatal), Season 1 (Max Original, Brazil)

January 28

Chopped, Season 60 (Food Network)

January 29

The Flip Off, Season 1 (HGTV)

January 30

Mermicorno: Starfall, Season 1A (Max Original)

The Other Side (Del Otro Lado Del Jardín) (Max Original, Colombia)

January 31

Guy's Ultimate Family Cruise (Food Network)

The Eastern Gate (Przesmyk), Season 1 (Max Original, Poland)

