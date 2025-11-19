Everything New on Netflix in December 2025

It’s going to be a busy month on Netflix in December. I’m not even going to estimate how many hours of new content they’ve got over just 30 days. It’s a lot. Too much for any person to watch.

The highlights: The final episodes of Stranger Things, including the series finale on New Year’s Eve, the new Noah Baumbach movie Jay Kelly starring George Clooney and Adam Sandler, and Wake Up Dead Man, the third Knives Out mystery movie from writer/director Rian Johnson and star Daniel Craig. Sandler will also appear on a special episode of My Next Guest With David Letterman, and there are also new episodes of Emily in Paris, several new Christmas movies and specials (including one featuring Sesame Street’s Muppets), and documentaries on John Elway and the making of Jay Kelly.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in December 2025. It’s so much stuff you won’t even have to think about having a prolonged conversation with your in-laws over the holidays.

Avail. 12/1/25

All The Empty Rooms -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In this moving short documentary, a journalist and a photographer set out to memorialize the bedrooms left behind by children killed in school shootings.

CoComelon Lane: Season 6 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Dive into the holidays as the residents of CoComelon Lane sing along with Santa, celebrate Hanukkah and more.

Love is Blind: Italy -- NETFLIX SERIES

Divided into pods, Italian singles meet, date and get engaged — sight unseen — in their quest to find and marry their one true love.

My Next Guest with David Letterman and Adam Sandler -- NETFLIX SERIES

Adam Sandler invites Dave backstage on his comedy tour, then they sit down at NYU to chat about standup, famous roles and his beloved Stratocaster.

Playing Gracie Darling -- NETFLIX SERIES

Decades after her childhood best friend vanished at a séance gone wrong, a psychologist must face her haunted past when another young girl goes missing.

Troll 2 -- NETFLIX FILM

When a dangerous new troll unleashes devastation across their homeland, Nora, Andreas and Major Kris embark on their most perilous mission yet.

A League of Their Own

As Good as It Gets

Bad Teacher

Big Momma's House

Big Momma's House 2

Brightburn

Burlesque

Cheaper by the Dozen

Cheaper by the Dozen 2

Christmas Break-In

Downton Abbey

Godzilla

Hollow Man

Joy for Christmas

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Kung Fu Panda 3

Little Women

Pulp Fiction

Stripes

The Ugly Truth

Victoria: Seasons 1-3

What Lies Beneath

The Wolf of Wall Street

Zero Dark Thirty

Avail. 12/2/25

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches: Season 2

Matt Rife: Unwrapped - A Christmas Crowd Work Special -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Matt Rife: Unwrapped - A Christmas Crowd Work Special arrives just in time for the holidays. In the special, he explores gifts, traditions, and who’s made it on the naughty or nice list this year.

Avail. 12/3/25

My Secret Santa -- NETFLIX FILM

A single mom needs a job. A ski resort needs a Santa. Disguised as a St. Nick lookalike, can Taylor fool a charming hotel heir into ho-ho-hiring her?

The Northman

Stranded with my Mother-in-Law: Season 3 (BR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Tensions rise as six new couples arrive on paradise island with extra baggage — their mothers-in-law — and compete for a huge cash prize.

With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration -- NETFLIX SERIES

'Tis the season! Meghan shares her favorite holiday traditions, seasonal crafts and family recipes with friends old and new in this festive special.

Avail. 12/4/25

A Lot Like Christmas

The Abandons -- NETFLIX SERIES

In 1850s Washington, two families led by powerful matriarchs — one wealthy, one poor but deeply loyal — battle for supremacy on the unforgiving frontier.

The Believers: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

To save their families, Win and Game raise the cash and the stakes for a sinister politician's dreams. Meanwhile, Dear sets out on her own to start over.

Forrest Gump

Fugue State 1986 -- NETFLIX SERIES

An army veteran lures a young student into a dark, twisted friendship in this chilling drama about a massacre in '80s Bogotá, inspired by real events.

I Wish You Had Told Me -- NETFLIX FILM

When a young missionary uncovers his late father's long-held secret, he travels from the Philippines to Spain in search of his dad's forbidden love.

Lali: Time to Step Up -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Pop star Lali pulls back the curtain in this intimate documentary, tracking her artistic evolution and self-discovery while on her first stadium tour.

Mean Girls (2004)

Mean Girls (2024)

Avail. 12/5/25

Jay Kelly -- NETFLIX FILM

Movie star Jay Kelly confronts his past and present on a journey through Europe with his devoted manager in this film from Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach.

Love and Wine -- NETFLIX FILM

A prestigious wine farm heir trades lives with his down-to-earth childhood friend to prove that his luck with the ladies is more than wallet deep.

The Making of Jay Kelly -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From the immersive opening shot to the emotional final line, go behind the scenes with director Noah Baumbach, George Clooney, Adam Sandler and more.

The New Yorker at 100 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

For the first time, The New Yorker opens up its offices to Academy Award-winning director Marshall Curry, allowing unprecedented access to its newsroom at a pivotal moment for all media, offering a rare look at what it took to publish a century of intrepid journalism, generation-defining fiction, and unforgettable cartoons.

The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2 -- NETFLIX FILM

When the sneaky director of a toy company kidnaps Santa, it's up to a father and son to rescue him and save Christmas from disaster.

The Price of Confession -- NETFLIX SERIES

Accused of killing her husband, a woman is offered a way out by a mysterious stranger: in exchange for a confession in her place, she must commit murder.

Owning Manhattan: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Ryan Serhant aims to break into the posh uptown housing market, but will team rivalries, egos, gossip and betrayals stand in the way of success?

Avail. 12/7/25

Babylon

Cast Away

Avail. 12/8/25

Elmo and Mark Rober's Merry Giftmas -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Elmo and his Sesame Street friends work with former NASA engineer turned YouTube star Mark Rober to make special presents for a Merry Giftmas exchange.

Avail. 12/9/25

Badly in Love -- NETFLIX SERIES

In Japan's first dating show for rebellious yankiis, 11 singles butt heads, forge bonds and live together for 14 days as they go all out to find the one.

Blood Coast: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

With Lyès in prison and a violent new gang vying to take over Marseille's drug trade, the squad faces more danger than ever — from both inside and out.

Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In this joyful short documentary, children at a Ugandan orphanage find healing, spread hope and achieve global acclaim — one viral dance video at a time.

The West Wing: Seasons 1-7

Avail. 12/10/25

The Accident: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

A year after tragedy struck four families, pain lingers while new secrets surface. Now, each one must decide: seek redemption or revenge.

Record of Ragnarok: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

After a shocking sixth round, the gods double down to humble humanity. Ragnarok continues as kings clash, beliefs collide, and fate is forged in battle.

Simon Cowell: The Next Act -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Music mogul and record executive Simon Cowell has single handedly created some of the biggest music superstars in the world. In this brand-new Netflix docu-series, cameras follow him everywhere as he sets out to do it again, to try and create the next global boyband sensation. This is unlike any show he has made before. From raw open casting calls to the release of their debut single, this is an all-access pass for viewers to catch every moment of Simon’s next chapter. Will he strike gold once again?

Avail. 12/11/25

The Fakenapping -- NETFLIX FILM

Failed entrepreneur and struggling dad Sattam finds himself tangled in a madcap scheme when he decides to repay his debts — by kidnapping his own father.

Had I Not Seen the Sun: Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

In the aftermath of Jen-yao's violent acts, long-buried truths threaten to shatter all hope — including the love he can never reclaim again.

Lost in the Spotlight -- NETFLIX FILM

Just as he lands a prestigious role, a famous actor mysteriously loses his ability to act, sparking a journey of self-discovery amid public pressure.

Man Vs Baby -- NETFLIX SERIES

Trevor's back, baby! Heartfelt mishaps and Christmas capers abound as comedy legend Rowan Atkinson returns for another chaotic house-sitting experience.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Lara races across the globe to uncover ancient African relics before a techno-visionary bent on playing god uses them to unleash worldwide destruction.

The Town -- NETFLIX SERIES

A group of cash-strapped friends find their morals and relationships tested when they stumble upon four bags of stolen money in their hometown.

Avail. 12/12/25

The Amazing Digital Circus: Season 1: episodes 5-7

City of Shadows -- NETFLIX SERIES

When Barcelona awakens to a body hanging in flames from one of Gaudí's most iconic buildings, a disgraced detective must come back to catch the killer.

Home for Christmas: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Hoping to ease the lingering heartbreak of last Christmas, Johanne decides to enjoy this year's festivities free from love troubles... or so she thinks.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery -- NETFLIX FILM

Detective Benoit Blanc teams up with an earnest young priest to investigate a perfectly impossible crime at a small-town church with a dark history.

Avail. 12/13/25

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Avail. 12/14/25

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie

Avail. 12/15/25

A Cowboy Christmas Romance

Christmas at the Chalet

The Christmas Classic

Christmas on the Alpaca Farm

The Creature Cases: Chapter 6 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Director Scratch has exciting new creature cases to keep her agents busy as Sam and Kit return to solve more animal mysteries all over the world!

Avail. 12/16/25

Castle Rock: Seasons 1-2

Culinary Class Wars: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

A fresh wave of "Black Spoon" cooks face the formidable "White Spoon" chefs in this epic culinary showdown. Who will withstand the heat — or flame out?

Avail. 12/17/25

The Manny: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

As Jimena struggles to save her company, her relationship with Gabriel faces a series of setbacks. Can their love win, or is this the end of the line?

Murder in Monaco -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Monaco, 1999. One of the world's richest men dies in his penthouse. This documentary unpacks the mysterious murder of billionaire banker, Edmond Safra.

What's In The Box? -- NETFLIX SERIES

In this game show hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, players answer trivia questions to win spectacular hidden prizes — or steal them from the competition.

Avail. 12/18/25

10DANCE -- NETFLIX FILM

Two dancers, opposites in all but their art, agree to train together for a competition. At first, they clash, but soon become drawn to each other.

Emily in Paris: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Emily trades bonjour for buongiorno as she seeks to reinvent herself in Rome, but when love, career and loyalty collide, la dolce vita gets complicated.

Avail. 12/19/25

A Time For Bravery -- NETFLIX FILM

A psychoanalyst on community service aids an agent shattered by infidelity; together, they will confront danger and discover second chances.

Breakdown: 1975 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In 1975, as America faced social and political upheaval, filmmakers turned chaos into art. This documentary explores how a turbulent era gave rise to iconic movies like “Taxi Driver,” “One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest” and “Network,” featuring insights from Martin Scorsese, Ellen Burstyn, Seth Rogen, and more.

The Great Flood -- NETFLIX FILM

When a raging flood traps a researcher and her young son, a call to a crucial mission puts their escape — and the future of humanity — on the line.

Jake vs. Joshua: Judgment Day -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

A colossal global showdown between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua, live from Miami, Florida.

Avail. 12/22/25

The Closer: Seasons 1-7

Elway -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Told in his own words, the definitive story of Denver Broncos quarterback John Elway goes deep on his NFL dreams, heartbreaks and Super Bowl redemption.

Sicily Express -- NETFLIX SERIES

With Christmas around the corner, two blundering Sicilian friends working in Milan discover a dumpster that transports them to their families in seconds.

Avail. 12/23/25

Eden

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

With billion-dollar dreams and a powerhouse partner, Ken Goldin goes global with an amazing array of memorabilia — and some truly unusual finds.

Avail. 12/24/25

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Goodbye June -- NETFLIX FILM

Kate Winslet directs and joins Helen Mirren, Toni Collette, Johnny Flynn and Andrea Riseborough in a tender tale of a family’s farewell to their mother.

Tom Segura: Teacher -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

This marks the comedian’s fifth stand-up special for Netflix following Tom Segura: Mostly Stories (2016), Tom Segura: Disgraceful (2018), Tom Segura: Ball Hog (2020), and Tom Segura: Sledgehammer (2023). His dark and twisted comedic series, Bad Thoughts, which was nominated for an Emmy, is returning for a second season in 2026.

Avail. 12/25/25

Christmas Gameday: Cowboys vs. Commanders -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Christmas Gameday returns with two big-time divisional matchups, featuring the Cowboys vs. Commanders and Lions vs. Vikings.

Christmas Gameday: Lions vs. Vikings -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Christmas Gameday returns with two big-time divisional matchups, featuring the Lions vs. Vikings and Cowboys vs. Commanders.

Stranger Things 5: Volume 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES (Releasing at 5pm PT)

With Hawkins under lockdown, El in hiding and danger lurking at every turn, the entire party unites with a single goal: to hunt and kill Vecna.

Avail. 12/26/25

Cover-Up -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary traces the career of legendary investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, whose tenacious reporting exposed cover-ups from My Lai to Abu Ghraib.

Avail. 12/29/25

Members Only: Palm Beach -- NETFLIX SERIES

In this reality series, a group of socialites navigate the drama and decadence of Palm Beach, where the parties are lavish and the gossip is endless.

Avail. 12/30/25

Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Ricky Gervais: Mortality -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

In a special that further solidifies his reputation as one of the most influential voices in comedy, Gervais takes on his own mortality in a brutally honest and darkly funny stand-up special about his life, death and the state of the world.

Avail. 12/31/25

Sleeping with Other People

Stranger Things 5: The Finale -- NETFLIX SERIES (Releasing at 5pm PT)

With Hawkins under lockdown, El in hiding and danger lurking at every turn, the entire party unites with a single goal: to hunt and kill Vecna.

