Everything New on Netflix in July 2021
As usual, there are more new movies and shows coming to Netflix next month than time to actually watch them all. The most intriguing titles in July are probably Fear Street, a trilogy of R-rated horror films based on the R.L. Stine book series. Each movie is set in a different time period with a different cast, but each also connects to the others. Those will be released weekly over the course of the month.
There’s also the first He-Man cartoon in years. Masters of the Universe: Revelation is a sequel to the classic ’80s Masters cartoon, and it comes from executive producer Kevin Smith. Plus, the streaming service is also adding Dynasty Warriors, a film based on the popular video game series, Karen Gillan in Gunpowder Milkshake, and Netflix’s terrifying new dating show Sexy Beasts, where blind dates wear monstrous prosthetic makeup to see whether their personalities shine through. Yikes.,
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in July 2021:
Avail. 7/1/21
Audible -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Amaree Mckenstry-Hall and his teammates at Maryland School for the Deaf pursue success in football while coping with personal struggles and tragedy.
Dynasty Warriors -- NETFLIX FILM
Warlords, warriors and statesmen wage a battle for supremacy in this fantasy tale based on the hit video games and the "Romance of the Three Kingdoms."
Generation 56k -- NETFLIX SERIES
Having formed a bond during the 56K modem era, Matilda and Daniel meet again by chance two decades later. Can their friendship turn into something else?
Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway -- NETFLIX ANIME FILM
After Char’s rebellion, Hathaway Noa leads an insurgency against Earth Federation, but meeting an enemy officer and a mysterious woman alters his fate.
Young Royals -- NETFLIX SERIES
Prince Wilhelm adjusts to life at his prestigious new boarding school, Hillerska, but following his heart proves more challenging than anticipated.
Air Force One
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
The Best of Enemies
Boogie Nights
Born to Play
Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1
Charlie's Angels
Congo
Dennis the Menace
The Game
Hampstead
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Life as We Know It
Love Actually
Mary Magdalene
Memoirs of a Geisha
Midnight Run
Mortal Kombat (1995)
No Strings Attached
Not Another Teen Movie
Ophelia
Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3
She's Out of My League
Spanglish
Star Trek
The Strangers
Stuart Little
Supermarket Sweep: Season 1
Sword of Trust
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Underworld
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
What Dreams May Come
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
Zathura
Avail. 7/2/21
The 8th Night -- NETFLIX FILM
With prayer beads in one hand and an ax in the other, a monk hunts down a millennia-old spirit that's possessing humans and unleashing hell on Earth.
Big Timber -- NETFLIX SERIES
A no-nonsense logger and his loyal crew battle brutal elements and finicky machines to chop and transport valuable lumber on Vancouver Island.
Fear Street Part 1: 1994 -- NETFLIX FILM
After a series of brutal slayings, a teen and her friends take on an evil force that's plagued their notorious town for centuries. Welcome to Shadyside.
Haseen Dillruba -- NETFLIX FILM
Under investigation as a suspect in her husband’s murder, a wife reveals details of their thorny marriage that seem to only further blur the truth.
Mortel: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
When Obé returns — in a startling new form — and begins to raise an army of followers at the school, Sofiane, Victor and Luisa race to stop a disaster.
Snowpiercer
Avail. 7/3/21
Grey's Anatomy: Season 17
Avail. 7/4/21
We The People -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Learn the basics of rights and citizenship with upbeat songs by popular artists like Janelle Monáe, H.E.R., Adam Lambert, Brandi Carlile and more.
Avail. 7/5/21
You Are My Spring -- NETFLIX SERIES
A hotel concierge and a psychiatrist with traumatic childhoods form a heartfelt bond when they become entangled in a perplexing local murder case.
Avail. 7/6/21
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SPECIAL
The critically acclaimed and hilariously absurdist sketch comedy series, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson returns for a second season. Creators and writers Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin bring their distinct comedy style and observational humor to the forefront, continuing to poke fun at life's most bizarre and mundane situations.
Avail. 7/7/21
Brick Mansions
Cat People -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Cat people come in all shapes and sizes, but they share a love for their enchanting, unique feline friends. This docuseries reveals their tales.
Dogs: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Their love for dogs — and their dogs' love for them — becomes a lifeline for an astronaut, a Brazilian priest, a college mascot's caregiver and more.
The Mire: '97 -- NETFLIX SERIES
The flood of the century unearths another body in Gronty forest and with it comes corruption, scams from the ’90s and long-hidden secrets from WWII.
The War Next-door -- NETFLIX SERIES
After winning a house in a raffle, the humble but loving López family moves to a posh neighborhood, where the snobby Espinozas give them a cold welcome.
Major Grom: Plague Doctor -- NETFLIX FILM
When a masked vigilante’s killing spree throws a city into chaos, a renegade detective and his rookie partner are the only ones who can stop it.
This Little Love of Mine
Avail. 7/8/21
Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The crime shocked Brazil: Elize Matsunaga shot and dismembered her rich husband. Featuring her first interview, this docuseries dives deep into the case.
Home Again
Midnight Sun
RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness -- NETFLIX ANIME
Years after the horrors of Raccoon City, Leon and Claire find themselves consumed by a dark conspiracy when a viral attack ravages the White House.
Avail. 7/9/21
Atypical: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES
With Casey and Sam both on the cusp of leaving the nest, each member of the Gardner family faces big decisions about where life will go next.
Biohackers: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Missing time and disturbing visions haunt Mia as she races to piece together the sudden changes in her life — and why she can't remember any of them.
The Cook of Castamar -- NETFLIX SERIES
In 1720 Madrid, a talented cook catches the eye of a widowed duke just as he returns to aristocratic society. Based on the novel by Fernando J. Múñez.
Fear Street Part 2: 1978 -- NETFLIX FILM
In the cursed town of Shadyside, a killer's murder spree terrorizes Camp Nightwing and turns a summer of fun into a gruesome fight for survival.
How I Became a Superhero -- NETFLIX FILM
In a world where humans and superheroes coexist, a lone wolf cop teams up with a bright detective to dismantle a dark plot to extract superpowers.
Last Summer -- NETFLIX FILM
During summer vacation in a beachside town, 16-year-old Deniz seeks the affection of his childhood crush and navigates a love triangle.
Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Lee Su-geun's rise to Korean comedy stardom went hand in hand with his mastery over picking up social cues. Now, he's ready to share his know-hows.
Virgin River: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Mel and her loved ones in Virgin River support each other while facing all sorts of troubles: death, a fire, custody arguments, breakups and more.
Avail. 7/10/21
American Ultra
Avail. 7/13/21
Ridley Jones -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Curious kid Ridley and her friends protect the Museum of Natural History’s treasures and keep its magical secret safe: Everything comes alive at night!
Avail. 7/14/21
A Classic Horror Story -- NETFLIX FILM
In this gruesome suspense film, strangers traveling in southern Italy become stranded in the woods, where they must fight desperately to get out alive.
The Guide to the Perfect Family -- NETFLIX FILM
A couple in Québec deals with the pitfalls, pressure and high expectations of raising kids in a society obsessed with success and social media image.
Gunpowder Milkshake -- NETFLIX FILM
Three generations of women fight back against those who could take everything from them in the mother of all action movies.
Heist -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
From Dirty Robber—the producers behind 2021’s Oscar-winning Best Short Film Two Distant Strangers—and Emmy nominated director Derek Doneen, comes a new Netflix documentary series chronicling three of the biggest heists in modern American history, as explained by the people who pulled them off.
My Unorthodox Life -- NETFLIX SERIES
Follow Julia Haart, Elite World Group CEO and a former member of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, and her adult kids in this reality series.
Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía? -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
A deep dive into the work of renowned Mexican journalist Manuel Buendía looks to unravel his murder and the ties between politics and drug trafficking.
Avail. 7/15/21
A Perfect Fit -- NETFLIX FILM
When fashion blogger Saski walks into a Bali store looking for the perfect shoes for a big event, she inadvertently alters her destiny.
BEASTARS: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ANIME
Accepting his predatory instincts, Legoshi vows to become stronger for Hal’s sake. Meanwhile, the herbivore killer is still on the loose.
Emicida: AmarElo - Live in São Paulo -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Brazilian rapper Emicida brings his progressive rhymes and eclectic beats to São Paulo's Theatro Municipal as he performs hits from the album "AmarElo."
My Amanda -- NETFLIX FILM
Two unusually close friends share every aspect of their lives together but as their own worlds change and evolve, their bond remains the only constant.
Never Have I Ever: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
A new love life, a new classmate and new reasons to bicker with mom give Devi plenty more ways to make courageous moves... and questionable decisions.
Avail. 7/16/21
The Beguiled
Deep -- NETFLIX FILM
Four insomniac med school students are lured into a neuroscience experiment that spirals out of control - and must find a way out before it’s too late.
Explained: Season 3 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)
From monarchies to apologies, pooches to plastic surgery, this docuseries explores a wide range of fascinating topics to illuminate your world.
Fear Street Part 3: 1666 -- NETFLIX FILM
Dark secrets. Unspeakable evil. The merciless world of 1666 holds the truth behind a powerful curse — and the key to one town's future.
Johnny Test -- NETFLIX FAMILY
How much trouble could one imaginative boy, his faithful dog and two science-loving sisters possibly get into? Hmm, that sounds like a challenge!
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
Avail. 7/17/21
Cosmic Sin
Avail. 7/20/21
milkwater
Avail. 7/21/21
Chernobyl 1986 -- NETFLIX FILM
After reuniting with a lost love, firefighter Alexey retires to begin a new life — but the Chernobyl disaster suddenly plunges him back into danger.
The Movies That Made Us: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Get the real story behind the blockbusters that defined a generation. Actors, directors and industry insiders lead the way on entertaining deep dives.
One on One with Kirk Cameron: Season 1
Sexy Beasts -- NETFLIX SERIES
Hoping to say goodbye to superficial dating, real-life singles sport elaborate makeup and prosthetics to put true blind-date chemistry to the test.
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil -- NETFLIX SERIES
Ten sizzling hot Brazilians meet at a dreamy beach resort. But for a shot at R$500,000, they'll have to give up sex in this fun reality show.
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Heroes from "Trollhunters," "3Below" and "Wizards" join forces to fight a shadowy enemy threatening to take over their worlds — and reset Earth itself.
Avail. 7/22/21
Still Working 9 to 5
Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop -- NETFLIX ANIME
After meeting one bright, sunny day, a shy boy who expresses himself through haiku and a bubbly but self-conscious girl share a brief, magical summer.
Avail. 7/23/21
A Second Chance: Rivals! -- NETFLIX FAMILY
In this sequel, after a grown-up Maddy gets injured and can’t qualify for the Olympics, she starts coaching a team of elite junior gymnasts as they go up against rival team
Bankrolled -- NETFLIX FILM
Two directionless millennial bros get high and pitch a bold new social justice app that raises millions. Then they have to come up with the app.
Blood Red Sky -- NETFLIX FILM
Flying with her young son, a mysteriously ill woman is forced to unleash a dark secret when terrorists attempt to hijack their transatlantic flight.
Kingdom: Ashin of the North -- NETFLIX FILM
Tragedy, betrayal and a mysterious discovery fuel a woman's vengeance for the loss of her tribe and family in this special episode of "Kingdom."
The Last Letter From Your Lover -- NETFLIX FILM
After finding a trove of love letters from the 1960s, a journalist sets out to solve the mystery of a secret affair. Based on the novel by Jojo Moyes.
Masters of the Universe: Revelation -- NETFLIX SERIES
The war for Eternia begins again in what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor. A new animated series from writer-director Kevin Smith.
Sky Rojo: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Adrenaline and action are back in the driver’s seat in the second season of "Sky Rojo," from the creators of "Money Heist."
Avail. 7/24/21
Charmed: Season 3
Django Unchained
Avail. 7/26/21
The Walking Dead: Season 10
Wynonna Earp: Season 4
Avail. 7/27/21
All American: Season 3
Mighty Express: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
The adventure continues for a team of trains and their kid friends who overcome trouble on the tracks with quick thinking and teamwork!
The Operative
Avail. 7/28/21
Bartkowiak -- NETFLIX FILM
After his brother dies in a car crash, a young MMA fighter takes over the family nightclub and soon learns that his sibling's death wasn’t an accident.
Fantastic Fungi
The Flash: Season 7
The Snitch Cartel: Origins -- NETFLIX SERIES
In Cali during the '70s and '80s, two brothers juggle family, romance and the joint pursuit of a burning ambition: to rule Colombia's drug industry.
Tattoo Redo -- NETFLIX SERIES
Can skilled tattoo artists right wrongs by transforming their clients' disastrous tattoos into walking works of art?
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil -- NETFLIX SERIES 🇧🇷 (NEW EPISODES)
Ten sizzling hot Brazilians meet at a dreamy beach resort. But for a shot at R$500,000, they'll have to give up sex in this fun reality show.
Avail. 7/29/21
Resort to Love -- NETFLIX FILM
A romantic comedy about aspiring pop star Erica (Christina Milian) who ends up as the entertainment at her ex-fiancé’s wedding after reluctantly taking a gig at a luxurious Mauritius island resort while in the wake of a music career meltdown. She tries to keep their past relationship a secret from his bride-to-be Beverly, but Erica rediscovers her feelings for her ex, Jason (Jay Pharoah), despite his brother Caleb's (Sinqua Walls) attempts to keep them from falling back in love.
Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom -- NETFLIX ANIME
The final entry in the Cybertron trilogy, featuring a pivotal turn for the Beast Wars characters.
Avail. 7/30/21
Centaurworld -- NETFLIX FAMILY
On a quest to reunite with her trusty rider, a fearless war horse journeys through a whimsical world filled with magic, adventure and singing centaurs.
Glow Up: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES
In this competition show, aspiring makeup artists navigate colorful challenges to win a career-making opportunity in the beauty industry.
The Last Mercenary -- NETFLIX FILM
Twenty-five years after he made a deal with the French Secret Service to protect his son, an agent is forced out of hiding.
Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Combining exclusive access and interviews with never before seen footage shot by Oscar winning director D.A Pennebaker ("Bob Dylan: Don't Look Back") this 3-part documentary series explores the rise and fall of automotive icon John Delorean, the poster boy of late ‘70s corporate greed. Epitomising these hubristic times with his grandiose vision of the car of the future, the series will show how John DeLorean came to captivate the world.
Outer Banks: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Season 2 tests the crew like never before as the hit series returns for another round of summer adventures.
Avail. 7/31/21
The Vault