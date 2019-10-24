Everything New on Netflix in November 2019

November is a big month on Netflix. I mean, every month is a big month on Netflix — they release dozens of shows and movies every couple of weeks — but this one is large even by their standards. Their big Oscar season flag bearer, Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, premieres at the end of November, and at the start of the month there’s American Son based on the acclaimed Broadway show starring Kerry Washington. In between there’s also The King starring Timothée Chalamet, a new season of the entertaining documentary series The Toys That Made Us, and — most important of all! — a new season of Nailed It! themed to the holidays. That justifies your subscription this month alone.

Here’s the full list of what’s oming to Netflix in November:

Avail. 11/1/19

American Son -- NETFLIX TELEVISION EVENT

Based on the acclaimed Broadway play, the Netflix Television Event AMERICAN SON tells the story of Kendra Ellis-Connor (Emmy-nominee Kerry Washington), the mother of a missing teenage boy, as she struggles to put the pieces together in a South Florida police station. Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan and Eugene Lee also reprise their roles in the adaptation which presents four distinct viewpoints, while also navigating the unique dynamic of an interracial couple trying to raise a mixed-race son. AMERICAN SON by Christopher Demos-Brown is directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon. Washington and Pilar Savone executive produce under Washington’s banner Simpson Street. Jeffrey Richards and Rebecca Gold also serve as executive producers.

Atypical: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

As Sam heads into his first year of college, he grapples with new challenges, from making friends to managing his schedule.

Drive -- NETFLIX FILM

A notorious thief allies with a street racer for a grand heist involving an elaborate game of deceit with authorities, who have their own dirty secrets.

Fire in Paradise -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary short chronicles the Camp Fire tragedy in Paradise, CA, beginning the morning of November 8, 2018. The film charts the course and consequences of the harrowing disaster — part of a terrifying new trend in California wildfires, and the deadliest fire in the United States in over 100 years — through personal interviews and first-hand video footage from survivors and emergency responders.

Hache -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Created by Verónica Fernández and directed by Jorge Torregrossa (La vida inesperada, Cocaine Coast, Velvet Collection), Hache is a tale inspired by true events. It tells the story of Helena (Adriana Ugarte), a prostitute who starts as a simple pawn in the hands of Malpica (Javier Rey), the head of a gangster band that operates in Barcelona in the 1960s. But a steep and hazardous learning curve takes Helena from the lowest rung of the organization to the top, seizing control of its heroin operation.

Hello Ninja -- NETFLIX FAMILY

BFFs Wesley and Georgie and their silly cat sidekick Pretzel transform into ninjas and enter a magic world, where they solve problems and save the day.

Holiday in the Wild -- NETFLIX FILM

To keep her spirits high when their son leaves for college, Manhattanite Kate Conrad (Kristin Davis) has booked a ‘second honeymoon’ with her husband. Instead of thanking her, he brings their relationship to a sudden end; jilted Kate proceeds to Africa for a solo safari. During a detour through Zambia, she helps her pilot, Derek Holliston (Rob Lowe), rescue an orphaned baby elephant. They nurse him back to health at a local elephant sanctuary, and Kate extends her stay through Christmastime. Far from the modern luxuries of home, Kate thrives amidst majestic animals and scenery. Her love for the new surroundings just might extend to the man who shared her journey.

The King -- NETFLIX FILM

Hal (Timothée Chalamet), wayward prince and reluctant heir to the English throne, has turned his back on royal life and is living among the people. But when his tyrannical father dies, Hal is crowned King Henry V and is forced to embrace the life he had previously tried to escape. Now the young king must navigate the palace politics, chaos and war his father left behind, and the emotional strings of his past life — including his relationship with his closest friend and mentor, the ageing alcoholic knight, John Falstaff (Joel Edgerton). Directed by David Michôd and co-written by Michôd and Edgerton, THE KING co-stars Sean Harris, Ben Mendelsohn, Robert Pattinson, and Lily-Rose Depp.

The Man Without Gravity -- NETFLIX FILM

A gravity-defying baby raised in seclusion matures into an extraordinary man -- and an international celebrity -- but longs for an ordinary life.

Queer Eye: We're in Japan! -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Fab Five - Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), Karamo Brown (Culture), and Tan France (Fashion) - will bring their expertise to Tokyo, working to make-better four heroes while experiencing Japanese cuisine, fashion, design, grooming and culture firsthand.

True: Grabbleapple Harvest -- NETFLIX FAMILY

It's Grabbleapple harvest season in the Rainbow Kingdom ... but Glummy Glooma doesn't want autumn to come. Can True and her friends save the festival?

We Are the Wave -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A mysterious classmate leads four idealistic teens in a revolt against a rising tide of nationalistic fervor, but their movement takes a dark turn.

Apache Warrior

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts: Season 1

Billy on the Street

Christmas Break-In

Christmas in the Heartlands

Christmas Survival

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Grease

Holly Star

How to Be a Latin Lover

Love Jones

Mars: Season 2

Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans: Seasons 1-2

Paid in Full

Rosemary's Baby

Rounders

Santa Girl

Sling Blade

Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World

Step Brothers

The Christmas Candle

The Deep: Season 3

The Game

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Up North

Wild Child

Zombieland

Avail. 11/4/19

A Holiday Engagement

Christmas Crush

Dear Santa

District 9



The Devil Next Door -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A Cleveland grandfather stands accused of an Earth-shattering crime -- being the infamous Nazi concentration camp guard known as Ivan the Terrible.

Avail. 11/5/19

The End of the F***ing World: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Two years after James and Alyssa's hair-raising road trip, a woman obsessed with the man they killed is released from prison and sets out for revenge.

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Late Night host, Seth Meyers, steps out from behind his desk and onto the stage at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis to explain to his fans that you can love a lobby baby as much as a hospital baby...in time. In his Netflix comedy-special debut, Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby, Meyers touches upon family, fatherhood, and why you should never take your girlfriend to Paris for her birthday. Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby will launch globally on November 5, 2019.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Catra vows to conquer Etheria before Horde Prime arrives, Glimmer struggles with a new role, and Adora and the princesses face treachery old and new.

Tune in for Love -- NETFLIX FILM

A student and a reticent teen first meet at a bakery in the 1990s and try to find each other through the years, as fate keeps pulling them apart.

Undercover Brother 2

Avail. 11/6/19

Burning Cane

SCAMS -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hit hard by the Lehman shock, a well-meaning young man joins a phone scam operation and gets increasingly embroiled in the underworld.

Shadow

Avail. 11/7/19

The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open

Avail. 11/8/19

Busted!: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Amateur detectives attempt to untangle a string of mystifying cases, which may be connected to an enigmatic figure known as the Flower Killer.

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Twinkling eyes? White beard? Santa has nothing on Paul Hollywood as he and Prue Leith judge festive treats baked by some favorite former competitors.

Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

From the attack on Pearl Harbor to D-Day, the most pivotal events of World War II come to life in this vivid docuseries featuring colorized footage.

Green Eggs and Ham -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Opposites Guy and Sam take a road trip to save an endangered animal, learning to try new things like hope, friendship -- and a certain delectable dish.

Let It Snow -- NETFLIX FILM

When a snowstorm hits a small midwestern town on Christmas Eve, a group of high school seniors find their friendships and love lives colliding thanks to a stranded pop star, a stolen keg, a squad of competitive dancers, a mysterious woman covered in tin foil, and an epic party at the local Waffle Town. Come Christmas morning, nothing will be the same. Based on the best-selling book by John Green, Maureen Johnson, and Lauren Myracle, LET IT SNOW stars Isabela Merced, Shameik Moore, Odeya Rush, Liv Hewson, Mitchell Hope, Kiernan Shipka, Jacob Batalon, and Joan Cusack.

Paradise Beach -- NETFLIX FILM

Mehdi gets out of prison, planning to settle old scores. But first, he must reconnect with his gang, now living in an idyllic beach resort in Thailand.

Wild District: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Still working as a hitman, JJ tries to assimilate into civilian life. Daniela's campaign for president is plagued with practical and ethical challenges.

Avail. 11/9/19

Little Things: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

As Kavya and Dhruv’s relationship goes from live-in to long-distance, their respective journeys of self-discovery begin to impact their life as a couple.

Avail. 11/10/19

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

With his sharp comedic takes on politics and culture, Hasan Minhaj returns for Volume 5 of this variety series.

Avail. 11/11/19

A Single Man

Chief of Staff: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Newly elected Tae-jun moves through the familiar grounds of the National Assembly with bold intent -- and the will to do whatever it takes.

Avail. 11/12/19

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The girls pull out all the stops to show Harvey Street's newest resident -- child bazillionaire Richie Rich -- the simple joys of being a kid.

Jeff Garlin: Our Man In Chicago -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Multi-hyphenate comedy veteran, Jeff Garlin - best known as Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Jeff Greene – brings his new Netflix comedy special Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago. Filmed in his hometown, Chicago and on the 37th anniversary - to the day - of his comedy debut, the one-hour special is ripe with Garlin’s signature blend of storytelling and improv. The comedian takes viewers on a stroll down memory lane, with some detours into the personal lives of the audience, a few hours in jail and enough donuts to last a lifetime. Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago launches globally on Netflix on November 12, 2019.

Avail. 11/13/19

Maradona in Mexico -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Arguably soccer’s greatest player, Diego Maradona comes to Culiacán, the heart of the Sinaloa Cartel, to save the local team, and maybe himself, too.

Avail. 11/14/19

The Stranded -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

18 year old Kraam survives a devastating tsunami along with thirty-six of his fellow students at an elite private high school on a remote island in the Andaman Sea. As mysterious events start happening on the island, it quickly becomes clear that no one is coming to rescue them and Kraam must lead the students to rescue themselves.

Avail. 11/15/19

Avlu: Part 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Shocking truths surface as Deniz reckons with intrigue, Kudret tightens the screws and Ecem confronts a growing threat.

The Club -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A band of misfit rich kids in Mexico strike out on their own selling ecstasy and quickly run into trouble with other narcos, the law and their families.

Earthquake Bird -- NETFLIX FILM

In 1980s Tokyo, an enigmatic expat is suspected of killing her friend, who's gone missing in the wake of their love triangle with a local photographer.

GO!: The Unforgettable Party -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Mía's vacation with her dad is disrupted by the surprise arrival of Lupe, Mercedes, Juanma and Álvaro as their school drama moves lakeside.

House Arrest -- NETFLIX FILM

A man trapped in his own fears locks himself in his home to keep out the onslaught of modern life. Starring Ali Fazal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Jim Sarbh.

I'm with the Band: Nasty Cherry -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In an era where there is no roadmap to success in the music industry, global pop star Charli XCX handpicked four women to form the alt-pop band, Nasty Cherry. The latest signing to Charli XCX’s label, Nasty Cherry is an unconventional mix of seasoned musicians and first timers. This six-episode series documents their origin story - from moving in together and their first practice to their first performance and debut single release and everything in between. An intimate look into what it takes to make your dreams come true, I’m With the Band: Nasty Cherry follows the women as they navigate a new age of music, making up their own rules as they go and blowing up Instagram feeds in the process. With Charli’s support and guidance, Nasty Cherry has the potential to really catch fire…or completely implode if they can’t keep their egos and insecurities in check, and in this unfiltered and intimate series, viewers find out what it takes to make - or break - this badass band.

Klaus -- NETFLIX FILM

When Jesper (Jason Schwartzman) distinguishes himself as the postal academy’s worst student, he is stationed on a frozen island above the Arctic Circle, where the feuding locals hardly exchange words let alone letters. Jesper is about to give up when he finds an ally in local teacher Alva (Rashida Jones), and discovers Klaus (Oscar® winner J.K. Simmons), a mysterious carpenter who lives alone in a cabin full of handmade toys. These unlikely friendships return laughter to Smeerensburg, forging a new legacy of generous neighbors, magical lore and stockings hung by the chimney with care. An animated holiday comedy directed by Despicable Me co-creator Sergio Pablos, KLAUS co-stars Joan Cusack, Will Sasso and Norm Macdonald.

Llama Llama: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

New lessons, new adventures and new friends living right down the street! Join Llama Llama and his pals for another season of sweet fun and learning.

The Toys That Made Us: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Take a deep dive into the origins -- and creative battles -- behind Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers, My Little Pony and wrestling figures.

Avail. 11/16/19

Suffragette

Avail. 11/17/19

The Crown: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

While England in the Swinging Sixties confronts an economic downturn and fierce nationalism, the royals are scrutinized as aristocratic freeloaders.

Avail. 11/19/19

Iliza: Unveiled -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Iliza Shlesinger is back in her fifth Netflix original comedy special titled Unveiled. Armed with the newly wed ring on her finger and stories to tell, Iliza pulls back the veil on wedding planning, garters, honeymooning, and the dangers of a zombie bachelorette army. Iliza: Unveiled launches globally on Netflix on November 19, 2019.

No hay tiempo para la verguenza -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A series following the life and work of provocateur fashion designer and influencer Santiago Artemis.

Avail. 11/20/19

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

BIKRAM: YOGI, GURU, PREDATOR explores the dramatic rise and fall of Bikram Choudhury, the controversial founder of hot yoga

Dream/Killer

Lorena, la de pies ligeros -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rarámuri champ Lorena Ramírez dons sandals and traditional dress to compete in ultramarathons. Today she's among the fastest runners in the world.

Avail. 11/21/19

The Knight Before Christmas -- NETFLIX FILM

After a magical sorceress transports medieval knight Sir Cole (Josh Whitehouse) to present-day Ohio during the holiday season, he befriends Brooke (Vanessa Hudgens), a clever and kind science teacher who's been disillusioned by love. Brooke helps Sir Cole navigate the modern world and helps him discover how to fulfill his mysterious one true quest — the only act that will return him home. But as he and Brooke grow closer, Sir Cole begins to wonder just how much he wants to return to his old life. Directed by Monika Mitchell (THE CHRISTMAS CONTRACT, ROYAL NEW YEAR’S EVE) and also starring Emmanuelle Chriqui, Isabelle Franca, Ella Kenion, and Jean-Michel Le Gal, THE KNIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS is a cozy holiday romance about learning to let yourself believe in magic again.

Mortel -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Desperate to find his missing brother, Sofiane lures classmate Victor into a deal with a mysterious figure, who gives them supernatural powers.

Avail. 11/22/19

Dino Girl Gauko -- NETFLIX FAMILY

In this Netflix original animated kids comedy series set in Japan, Naoko Watanabe is a typical tween ... except that she possesses a strange gift and curse: when her anger exceeds a maximum level, she turns into Gauko, the fire-breathing dinosaur girl!

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Dolly music you love, the stories you’ve been waiting for. Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings is an anthology series that showcases the stories, memories, and inspirations behind her most beloved songs. New and classic Dolly music will score every episode. Each story will vary in tone, from love stories and inspirational tales to family dramas, westerns, and revenge comedies.

The Dragon Prince: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

As Callum and Rayla cross into the magical realm of Xadia, Ezran returns to Katolis as king and faces pressure from all sides.

High Seas: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

High Seas, an original thriller series, set on the 1940’s, starring Jon Kortajarena, Ivana Baquero and Alejandra Onieva, will follow its path to Rio de Janeiro and will welcome new passengers, who will get involved in disturbing situations, mysteries and a lot of secrets that will increase the suspense inside the ship. Among the new faces are Claudia Traisac on the character of Casandra, Antonio Reyes playing Erich, Chiqui Delgado in the role of Teresa and Pepe Barroso as Julian. All of them will be key pieces throughout the new season.

Meet the Adebanjos: Seasons 1-3

Mon frère -- NETFLIX FILM

Thrust from a violent home into a brutal custody center, a teenager learns to navigate a tough new reality and forge unlikely alliances to survive.

Nailed It! Holiday!: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jingle bells. Funky smells. Panic in the air. We're bringing hilarity home for the holidays with wonder-fail creations and woefully botched bakes.

Narcoworld: Dope Stories -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Examine all sides of the brutal business of drugs in locales around the world, from the U.S. and Brazil to the U.K. and France.

Nobody's Looking -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Guardian angel Uli is new to the Angelus System. A rebel spirit, he makes shocking discoveries about life and how the world is run when he goes rogue.

Singapore Social -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Peer into the lives of young Singaporeans as they defy expectations and traverse the tricky terrain of career, romance and family.

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 8 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Explore a brand new season of radical adventures with Branch, Poppy, Biggie and the rest of Troll Village.

Avail. 11/23/19

End of Watch

Avail. 11/24/19

Shot Caller

Avail. 11/25/19

Dirty John: Season 1

Avail. 11/26/19

Mike Birbiglia: The New One -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Comedian and storyteller Mike Birbiglia brings his award-winning Broadway show, Mike Birbiglia: The New One, to a global audience for his newest and most highly anticipated Netflix comedy special. Filmed at the Cort Theater in Manhattan, Birbiglia brilliantly blends observational and confessional comedy as he struggles with the existential question of whether he wants to bring a child into the world.

Super Monsters Save Christmas -- NETFLIX FAMILY

It's Christmas Eve in Pitchfork Pines, and the Super Monsters are joining forces to deck the halls, find Santa's missing reindeer and save the holiday!

True: Winter Wishes -- NETFLIX FAMILY

An ice crystal from a frosty realm is freezing everything in the Rainbow Kingdom, its citizens too! Can True save Winter Wishfest -- and her friends?

Avail. 11/27/19

Broken -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From the creators of the critically-acclaimed series Rotten and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, Netflix’s new investigative documentary series Broken exposes the unknown fraud, corruption and negligence behind some of the world’s most popular merchandise. Launching just days before Black Friday -- the biggest shopping event of the year -- Broken takes on four big consumer arenas including cosmetics, e-cigarettes, furniture and plastics.

The Irishman -- NETFLIX FILM

Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci star in Martin Scorsese’s THE IRISHMAN, an epic saga of organized crime in post-war America told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th century. Spanning decades, the film chronicles one of the greatest unsolved mysteries in American history, the disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa, and offers a monumental journey through the hidden corridors of organized crime: its inner workings, rivalries and connections to mainstream politics.

Avail. 11/28/19

Holiday Rush -- NETFLIX FILM

Popular New York radio DJ Rush Williams (Romany Malco) has been spoiling his four children since they lost their mom. Unfortunately, the kids share their pricey Christmas lists right when he loses his job. To keep Rush on the air, his producer Roxy Richardson (Sonequa Martin-Green) and his Aunt Jo (Darlene Love) plan to help him buy another station — if the Williams family can downsize fast and embrace a simpler life. In this heartwarming film, a loving father reconnects with his children and opens his heart to love when they all learn that true joy comes from not what you have but who you have around you.

John Crist: I Ain't Prayin For That -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Get ready for the divine comedy special of the year as the country turns its eyes upon John Crist with I Ain't Prayin' For That. The son of a pastor and one of 8 homeschooled children, Crist evaluates the weakness of millennial culture, how to be a "good" Christian, dating in the modern era and more. Filmed while on his Human Being Tour at the Lyric Theatre in Birmingham, John Crist: I Ain't Prayin' For That launches globally on Netflix on November 28, 2019.

Merry Happy Whatever -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A strong-willed dad navigates the stress of the holiday season when his daughter brings her new boyfriend home for Christmas. Starring Dennis Quaid.

Mytho -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

When Elvira begins to suspect her husband is having an affair, she pretends to be gravely ill -- a small white lie that brings huge consequences.

Avail. 11/29/19

Atlantics -- NETFLIX FILM

In a suburb of Dakar, 17-year-old Ada falls in love with young construction worker Souleiman, who returns to the neighborhood after disappearing at sea.

Chip and Potato: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Join cheerful pug Chip for another season of adventures alongsid her secret mouse-friend, Potato.

I Lost My Body -- NETFLIX FILM

In a Parisian laboratory, a severed hand escapes its unhappy fate and sets out to reconnect with its body in this Cannes Critics’ Week selection. During a hair-raising escapade across the city, the extremity fends off pigeons and rats alike to reunite with pizza boy Naoufel. Its memories of Naoufel and his love for librarian Gabrielle may provide answers about what caused the hand's separation, and a poetic backdrop for a possible reunion between the three. Based on the novel "Happy Hand" by Academy Award nominee Guillaume Laurant (Amelie).

La Reina del Sur: Season 2

The Movies That Made Us -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Get the real story behind the blockbusters that defined a generation. Actors, directors and industry insiders lead the way on essential deep dives.

Sugar Rush Christmas -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

It's everything you love about "Sugar Rush" -- with a holly jolly holiday twist -- in this Christmas-themed spin on competitive baking.