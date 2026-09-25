Everything New on HBO Max in October 2026
The big new series on HBO Max in October is War, which the streamer describes as “a high-stakes, legal drama following the lives of London’s most powerful lawyers as firms Cathcarts & Sons and Taylor & Byrne clash over a headline-grabbing legal battle, drawing ambitious young lawyer Jonathan “Johnny” Warren (Archie Renaux) into a ruthless world where ambition is currency, betrayal is strategy, and winning is everything.” (I hate when ambition is currency. But I love when betrayal is strategy, so it kinda works out.)
Also new on HBO Max next month: Recent A24 films The Invite and The Death of Robin Hood, plus a documentary about Pittsburgh Steelers star Kordell Stewart, and a new Kate Berlant comedy special.
If that’s not enough for you, here’s the full list of movies and series coming to HBO Max in October 2026.
October 1
Anatomy of a Fall
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child
A Very Harold & Kumar 3-D Christmas
A Very Harold & Kumar 3-D Christmas, A: Extra Dope Edition
Born on the Fourth of July
Coraline
Double Wedding
Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde
Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat
Final Destination 3
Freaks
Freddy vs. Jason
Friday the 13th
From Hell It Came
Ghost Adventures, Season 31 (Discovery)
House Of Wax
House On Haunted Hill (1959)
I'll See You In My Dreams
Indestructible Man
Isle of the Dead
It Happened in Brooklyn
Krypto Saves the Day, Season 2B (DC)
Kubo and the Two Strings
Little Shop of Horrors
Love Crazy
Macabre
Masterminds
Objective, Burma!
Ocean's 11 (1960)
Ocean's Eleven (2001)
Ocean's Thirteen
Ocean's Twelve
ParaNorman
Poltergeist
Roadkill Garage, Season 10
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Screaming Eagles
Shadow of the Thin Man
Song of the Thin Man
Space Jam
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam
The Black Scorpion
The Boxtrolls
The Cyclops
The Departed
The Exorcist
The Hangover Part II
The Internship
The Leopard Man
The Mummy (1959)
The Mystery of the Wax Museum
The Post
The Return of Doctor X
The Royal Tenenbaums
The Seventh Victim
The Shining
The Thin Man Goes Home
The Walking Dead
Thirteen Women
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
Trick 'r Treat
Trouble Along the Way
War, Season 1 (HBO/Sky Original Series)
Wife vs. Secretary
October 2
Batwheels, Season 3
Maine Cabin Masters, Season 13 (Magnolia Network)
Strange: Junji Ito’s Tales for Sleepless Nights, Season 1
The Torment, Season 1 (HBO Original Series)
October 3
Impractical Jokers, Season 13A (truTV)
Gold Rush, Season 17 (Discovery)
October 4
Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Season 8 (Food Network)
Get Jiro, Season 1 (Adult Swim)
October 5
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Season 8 (TLC)
Sister Wives, Season 21 (TLC)
October 6
90 Day: Hunt for Love, Season 2 (TLC)
Crazy Rich Asians
Sweet Deceit, Season 1 (Food Network)
“Nepal’s Deadly Floods” with Anderson Cooper, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)
October 7
The Serial Killer Connection (ID)
October 8
Sin City Rehab, Season 2 (HGTV)
Top of the World (CNN Films)
October 9
House Hunters International: Volume 10, Season 217 (HGTV)
Rage, Season 2 (HBO Original Series)
The Housemaid (Lionsgate)
October 10
OWN Spotlight: Mothers & Daughters: Torn Apart with Iyanla Vanzant (OWN)
October 11
Regular Show: The Lost Tapes, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)
Renovation Island: The Adventure Continues, Season 1 (HGTV)
The Pet Cemetery Murders: A Ghost Story (HBO Original Series)
October 13
120 Hours Behind Bars, Season 2 (Discovery)
October 14
High Value Target: The Hunt for Saddam (TNT)
October 15
Corregidora: The Darkest Night in Mexican Soccer (HBO Original Series)
Untold Stories of the ER, Season 14 (TLC)
October 16
Kate Berlant: Parmesan (HBO Original)
The Death of Robin Hood (A24)
October 17
The Amateur
OWN Spotlight: What Black Men Say vs. What Black Women Hear with Iyanla Vanzant (OWN)
October 20
Anyone But You
October 22
The Flores Massacre (HBO Original Series)
October 23
House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 263 (HGTV)
The Invite (A24)
October 27
Kordell Stewart: Slash & Burn (HBO Original)
“30 Days Inside: Hospitals and the Immigrant Workforce” with Ed Lavandera, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)
October 29
Cannibal Poet (HBO Original Series)