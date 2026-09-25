The big new series on HBO Max in October is War, which the streamer describes as “a high-stakes, legal drama following the lives of London’s most powerful lawyers as firms Cathcarts & Sons and Taylor & Byrne clash over a headline-grabbing legal battle, drawing ambitious young lawyer Jonathan “Johnny” Warren (Archie Renaux) into a ruthless world where ambition is currency, betrayal is strategy, and winning is everything.” (I hate when ambition is currency. But I love when betrayal is strategy, so it kinda works out.)

Also new on HBO Max next month: Recent A24 films The Invite and The Death of Robin Hood, plus a documentary about Pittsburgh Steelers star Kordell Stewart, and a new Kate Berlant comedy special.

If that’s not enough for you, here’s the full list of movies and series coming to HBO Max in October 2026.

October 1

Anatomy of a Fall

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child

A Very Harold & Kumar 3-D Christmas

A Very Harold & Kumar 3-D Christmas, A: Extra Dope Edition

Born on the Fourth of July

Coraline

Double Wedding

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat

Final Destination 3

Freaks

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th

From Hell It Came

Ghost Adventures, Season 31 (Discovery)

House Of Wax

House On Haunted Hill (1959)

I'll See You In My Dreams

Indestructible Man

Isle of the Dead

It Happened in Brooklyn

Krypto Saves the Day, Season 2B (DC)

Kubo and the Two Strings

Little Shop of Horrors

Love Crazy

Macabre

Masterminds

Objective, Burma!

Ocean's 11 (1960)

Warner Bros. Some of the stars of Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Eleven (2001)

Ocean's Thirteen

Ocean's Twelve

ParaNorman

Poltergeist

Roadkill Garage, Season 10

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Screaming Eagles

Shadow of the Thin Man

Song of the Thin Man

Space Jam

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam

The Black Scorpion

The Boxtrolls

The Cyclops

The Departed

The Exorcist

The Hangover Part II

The Internship

The Leopard Man

The Mummy (1959)

The Mystery of the Wax Museum

The Post

The Return of Doctor X

The Royal Tenenbaums

The Seventh Victim

The Shining

The Thin Man Goes Home

The Walking Dead

Thirteen Women

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

Trick 'r Treat

Trouble Along the Way

HBO HBO

War, Season 1 (HBO/Sky Original Series)

Wife vs. Secretary

October 2

Batwheels, Season 3

Maine Cabin Masters, Season 13 (Magnolia Network)

Strange: Junji Ito’s Tales for Sleepless Nights, Season 1

The Torment, Season 1 (HBO Original Series)

October 3

Impractical Jokers, Season 13A (truTV)

Gold Rush, Season 17 (Discovery)

October 4

Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Season 8 (Food Network)

Get Jiro, Season 1 (Adult Swim)

October 5

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Season 8 (TLC)

Sister Wives, Season 21 (TLC)

October 6

90 Day: Hunt for Love, Season 2 (TLC)

Crazy Rich Asians

Sweet Deceit, Season 1 (Food Network)

“Nepal’s Deadly Floods” with Anderson Cooper, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)

October 7

The Serial Killer Connection (ID)

October 8

Sin City Rehab, Season 2 (HGTV)

Top of the World (CNN Films)

Lionsgate Lionsgate

October 9

House Hunters International: Volume 10, Season 217 (HGTV)

Rage, Season 2 (HBO Original Series)

The Housemaid (Lionsgate)

October 10

OWN Spotlight: Mothers & Daughters: Torn Apart with Iyanla Vanzant (OWN)

October 11

Regular Show: The Lost Tapes, Season 1B (Cartoon Network)

Renovation Island: The Adventure Continues, Season 1 (HGTV)

The Pet Cemetery Murders: A Ghost Story (HBO Original Series)

October 13

120 Hours Behind Bars, Season 2 (Discovery)

October 14

High Value Target: The Hunt for Saddam (TNT)

October 15

Corregidora: The Darkest Night in Mexican Soccer (HBO Original Series)

Untold Stories of the ER, Season 14 (TLC)

A24 A24

October 16

Kate Berlant: Parmesan (HBO Original)

The Death of Robin Hood (A24)

October 17

The Amateur

OWN Spotlight: What Black Men Say vs. What Black Women Hear with Iyanla Vanzant (OWN)

October 20

Anyone But You

October 22

The Flores Massacre (HBO Original Series)

A24 A24

October 23

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 263 (HGTV)

The Invite (A24)

October 27

Kordell Stewart: Slash & Burn (HBO Original)

“30 Days Inside: Hospitals and the Immigrant Workforce” with Ed Lavandera, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Original)

October 29

Cannibal Poet (HBO Original Series)