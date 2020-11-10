New ‘WandaVision’ Images Tease Major Marvel Storyline

The entire Marvel Cinematic Universe has been on hold since last summer’s Spider-Man: Far From Home. For the last decade, every year had bought one, or two, or even three Marvel movies, until the coronavirus pandemic postponed the release of the big-screen Black Widow and Eternals, as well as what was initially planned as Marvel’s first series for Disney+, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Instead, Phase Four of the MCU will now begin with WandaVision, a six-episode Marvel series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprising their roles as Scarlet Witch and the Vision from the Avengers films. A new feature on the show in Entertainment Weekly reveals new details of the upcoming show, which last we heard is supposed to premiere on Disney+ before the end of 2020.

It also features a bunch of new images from the show, one of which could be hugely significant if WandaVision takes its cues from Marvel Comics of the past. It shows Olsen’s Wanda looking down at her pregnant belly:

In Marvel Comics, Vision and Wanda have a long, complicated relationship. For a while they were married, and Wanda even gave birth to twin sons, named Thomas and William. Later, because these are comics we are talking about, the two children were revealed to be projections of Wanda’s powers. (Or maybe they were created by Mephisto? These things get so complicated. Either way, they were imagined beings and not real ones. In the years after her children’s disappearance, Wanda’s powers grew so enormous they sometimes drove her insane, and she lashed out at the Avengers. A few years ago, she even killed Vision (for a while; he got better).

Later stories retconned some of this stuff, but essentially Wanda’s sense of loss over her missing kids became a huge motivating factor for the character. These images definitely tease a storyline along similar lines. It might not happen in the end, but it absolutely nods in that direction. WandaVision is coming soon to Disney+, but even the new EW cover story does not reveal the exact date.