The ‘No Time to Die’ Super Bowl Trailer Changes Everything

The James Bond franchise has been around for more than 50 years — and now the 25th film, No Time to Die promises to change everything. At least that’s what the big Super Bowl trailer for the film says. And a trailer wouldn’t lie, right? Right?

In case you missed it during the big game, here it is, featuring Daniel Craig’s Bond, Lashana Lynch’s Nomi, a new 00 agent, and tons of gadgets and stunts:

The film also stars Lea Seydoux and Christoph Waltz, returning from Spectre as Madeleine Swann and Blofeld, respectively, plus Rami Malek as a new villain named Safin. Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

In NO TIME TO DIE, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

This is Craig’s fifth Bond film; he’s also promised it’s his last. (He said that after Spectre too, so who knows?) No Time to Die opens in theaters on April 10.