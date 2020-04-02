Disney Plus’ ‘Obi-Wan’ Series Gets a New Writer

About 45 years ago, back in January of 2020, there were all kinds of rumors and rumblings about the state of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series that is in development for a run on Disney+. Eventually, rumors that the show was about to go into production when everything was shut down instead spilled into view. While early reports that show was off entirely were quickly dismissed, the truth was that there were issues, and the show was at least put on hold while its scripts were reworked.

According to Variety, the series’ original writer, Hossein Amini, is now gone and has been replaced by Joby Harold. Here’s his resume:

This would mark Harold’s first time writing for a television series. He most recently executive produced “John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum” and is also writing the script for Zack Snyder’s film “Army of the Dead.” He was one of two writers, alongside James Vanderbilt, who was selected to develop a new take on the “Transformers” franchise for Paramount.

The reality is whatever delay was already baked into Obi-Wan’s development issues are now going to look minuscule compared to the coronavirus situation. Will we see The Mandalorian on schedule this fall? What about the Cassian Andor show? Right now, no one can shoot anything. On the flip side, Obi-Wan does have a new writer. Harold joins a project with a lot of potential, and already a fair number of issues. Time will tell how he fares.