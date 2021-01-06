‘Outside the Wire’ Trailer: The Falcon Becomes The Android

It seems like a lot of Avengers actors post-Endgame plans have been pretty simple: Go to Netflix.

A few months after Chris Hemsworth’s (and the Russo brothers’) Extraction became a massive hit on the streaming service, Hemsworth’s fellow Avenger Anthony Mackie is getting ready to headline his own Netflix action thriller. This one is called Outside the Wire and it’s a sci-fi film about an android super-soldier (played by Mackie) and his newest partner on the battlefield (Damson Idris).

The film premieres later this month; here’s the official trailer:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

In 2036, America serves as a peacekeeping force and human troops on both sides are supported by robot combatants called Gumps and drone pilots monitoring skirmishes from thousands of miles away. But after headstrong drone pilot Lieutenant Harp (Damson Idris) disobeys a direct order to intervene in a conflict, the Army deploys him to a military outpost to confront the human costs of his button-pushing. Harp’s expectations of guarding a fence are upended when his new commanding officer Captain Leo (Anthony Mackie) announces plans to infiltrate the demilitarized zone and apprehend Viktor Koval (Pilou Asbæk), a warlord who intends to launch a network of dormant nuclear weapons. Soon, Harp learns that his theoretical experience as a drone pilot means little out on the battlefield under enemy attack — especially after discovering that Leo is an A.I.-enhanced supersoldier whose strength, speed and demand for results promise to turn his real-world education into a trial by fire.

Outside the Wire will be available on Netflix on January 15. Anthony Mackie returns to the MCU in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is expected to premiere on Disney+ later this spring. (He’s not an android in that one, but he does have robot wings.)