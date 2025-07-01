I know what you did last summer ... you utilized corporate synergy to engineer an elaborate tie-in menu to promote an upcoming horror movie! [horror music intensifies]

In honor of the release of their new I Know What You Did Last Summer, Sony is partnering with Red Lobster and the L.A. based Chain for the only tie-in food that would make sense connected to a movie about a vengeful fisherman: Lobster rolls.

Per Bloody Disgusting, they created a “Dread Lobster” food truck that will be rolling out to “four secret locations” around Los Angeles on July 5, 6, 9, and 12. To find out where the truck will be you have to “sign up at dreadlobster.com or text “Chain at (505) 552-4246.”

The full I Know What You Did Last Summer “Dread Lobster” menu includes...

Fisherman’s Catch Cheddar-Baked Lobster Roll: A terrifyingly delicious spin on the classic lobster roll. Warm cheddar-baked buns are stuffed with fresh lemon-herb lobster salad, seasoned with an Old Bay spice blend, and finished with a Cheddar Bay Biscuit® inspired crumble and crispy shallots.

Croaker Queen Chips: Hand-slashed Kennebec potatoes, secret-seasoned and fried in small batches.

Crime Lime Summer Soda: A passion fruit and lime soda designed to refresh the palate. One sip and you'll be hooked.

I do appreciate the effort that went into putting the chips into a special little package that boasts how they’ve been “hand-slashed since 1997,” the year the original I Know What You Did Last Summer hit theaters. That’s fun.

Best of all, the meal is “free while supplies last” if you can find the truck. And if you show a receipt from a ticket to I Know What You Did Last Summer, you’ll get some kind of “collectible gift” with your meal. I hope it’s not a fish hook...

I Know What You Did Last Summer opens in theaters on July 18.

