Patty Jenkins’ ‘Rogue Squadron’ Is Not Based on the Video Game

While Patty Jenkins’ upcoming Star Wars: Rogue Squadron is the first film to bear that name, that group of pilots has a long history in the world of Star Wars tie-ins and ephemera. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Rogue Squadron was a popular series of games for Nintendo 64 and then Nintendo GameCube, and there’s also been Rogue Squadron comic books and novels about the fabled X-wing team that Luke Skywalker led during The Empire Strikes Back.

Jenkins’ movie will feature the same subject matter as all that previous stuff, but the Wonder Woman 1984 director says that it will not based directly on any of them. In a new interview, she told IGN:

[In the Star Wars: Rogue Squadron movie] we're doing something original with great influence from the games and the books. There's a lot of things being acknowledged and understood about the greatness of all of those things, but yes, it's an original story and I'm so psyched to do it.

When Lucasfilm announced Rogue Squadron last week, Jenkins posted a video explaining that she was drawn to the project because she grew up the daughter of a fighter pilot. “Every day I would wake up and go outside and look up and see my father and his squadron taking off in their F-4s roaring across the sky, and it was the most thrilling thing still I’ve experienced in my entire life,” she said. She noted she’d been looking for years for a project that would honor her father’s sacrifice for his country, but she never found the right one until Rogue Squadron came along.

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron’s release date has yet to be announced.

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron - Official Teaser