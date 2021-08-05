‘Deadpool 3’ Will Be ‘Wildly Divergent’ From Other Movies

Ryan Reynolds has shared some new details involving his next outing as the wise-cracking mercenary Deadpool. Since Deadpool 3 became a confirmed addition to the MCU, we haven’t heard much about what the new installment will entail. In a recent interview with Comicbook.com to promote Free Guy, Reynolds opened up about Deadpool's return to the screen.

When asked whether Deadpool’s return would happen in the form of a solo outing or another MCU project, Reynolds said: “I think both are pretty warranted. I think you’re always gonna zig when everybody’s expecting you to zag when it comes to that character. As long as Disney’s open to doing some pretty wildly divergent or having some wildly divergent uses of Deadpool, then I dig it, man. I think it’s all great.”

While Deadpool 3 doesn't have a release date, we do know that writing team Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin (Bob’s Burgers, The Great North) have been chosen to pen the script. Despite Disney acquiring Fox, the next Deadpool movie will keep its R-rating. That means Deadpool 3 will be the first MCU movie not rated PG-13.

When asked about his feelings returning to the character, Reynolds responded, “Deadpool, for me, is kind of like an anxiety-inducing tightrope walk. I always think when I’ve got Deadpool just right, I’m speaking from experience from Deadpool 1 & 2, that I need to make it 30 to 40 percent better than it already is. Even if I’m at the moment where I’m like, ‘This is perfect, this moment!’ Then, I stop, and I go, ‘Okay, this has to be 30 percent better than it already is.’"

So when Deadpool 3 does arrive, we can expect something bolder, more subversive, and even more out-there than anything we’ve seen in the first few movies. We can’t wait.

