The following post contains some SPOILERS for the end of The Fantastic Four: First Steps and how the movie leads into Avengers: Doomsday.

The subtitle of Marvel’s Fantastic Four movie, First Steps, really refers to Franklin Richards. We don’t literally see him taking his first steps in the film, but clearly this character – the son of Reed and Sue Richards — is a massively powerful being, and someone who will factor into everything that’s about to happen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So when Doctor Doom shows up in First Steps’ mid-credits scene, what we don’t see (Robert Downey Jr.’s face) is ultimately a lot less important than what we do see (Doom wanting Franklin’s power for himself).

In our latest Fantastic Four: First Steps video, we’ll look at the film’s credits scene, and explore what exactly it tells us about Doom’s plans for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Just how powerful is Franklin? What can he do? What will he do in these movies? Find out our thoughts below:

