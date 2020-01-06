‘Saved By the Bell’ Reboot Casts New Star

18 year-old Josie Totah is set to star in the reboot of Saved By the Bell on NBCUniversal’s new streaming service Peacock, which will launch later this year. The big news was first revealed by The Hollywood Reporter. Known for her starring role on Mindy Kaling’s short-lived NBC comedy Champions and her work on Disney Channel’s Jessie, Totah will join original SBTB cast members Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley in bringing the show back to life. Totah will play Lexi, a “a beautiful, sharp-tongued cheerleader and the most popular girl at Bayside High who is both admired and feared by her fellow students.”

The popular high school comedy aired on NBC from 1989-1992. While generally lighthearted in nature, Saved by the Bell also tackled issues of drug use, environmental issues, and women’s rights. The show returned to NBC in the form of two spinoff series: Saved by the Bell: The College Years and Saved by the Bell: The New Class. Now, the premise of the reboot revolves around what happens when Zack Morris (Paul Goselaar), now Governor of California, sends teenage students affected by a low-income high school closure to Bayside High.

The Saved By the Bell sequel is penned by Emmy-winning 30 Rock writer Tracy Wigfield, who will executive produce with Franco Bario (Great News) and original series creator Peter Engel. NBCU’s Peacock will go live this April, with original content including Saved By the Bell coming in the summer.