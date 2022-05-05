‘Saved By The Bell’ Revival Canceled By Peacock

Peacock decided to cancel Saved By The Bell after just a couple of short seasons. The reboot of the Saturday morning show appeared on the service in 2020 and featured guest appearances from most of the original cast. They also brought on a host of younger actors to paly a new generation of Bayside students alongside the familiar faces.

While they didn't exactly say why the show was ended, Peacock did release an official statement (via Variety). They said: “We are so proud to have been the home of the next iteration of Saved by the Bell for both new and OG fans. Saved by the Bell has been a cultural mainstay for more than 30 years and the new series, led by Tracey Wigfield’s superfan enthusiasm and signature witty humor, seamlessly continued the show’s legacy, all while allowing more audiences to feel seen. We’re grateful to Tracey, Franco Bario, our partners at UTV, the beloved cast, and the fans who have continued to champion one of the most iconic shows of all time.”

Back in the day, Saved By The Bell was well-known for covering a host of controversial issues that teens were likely encountering in their ow schols. The newest iteration kept that same feel, covering issues like gender and race. But just like that, the nostalgic series is once again put back up on the shelf for now. Maybe we’ll get more episodes sometime in the not-so-distant future... For the time being, you can still check out the existing episodes on Peacock.

The Sitcoms That Inspired WandaVision