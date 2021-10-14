Marvel Begins Production on ‘Secret Invasion’ Series

Marvel has already released four seasons of television in 2021, with a fifth (for Hawkeye) coming before the end of the year. Next year will be just as busy, with Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, and biggest of all Secret Invasion — based on a Marvel crossover where the Avengers discover that the shapeshifting aliens known as the Skrulls have placed sleeper agents all around the world, including replacing some very famous heroes, including Captain Marvel, Hank Pym, and Spider-Woman.

The TV series version will likely be a little different; for one thing, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Skrulls are generally good guys, not planetary conquerors. We’ll know how different soon enough, as the Secret Invasion Disney+ series is now in production. That’s the worst from the show’s star, Samuel L. Jackson, who will once again portray S.H.I.E.L.D. chief Nick Fury on the show.

Jackson posted a photo of himself wearing a Nick Fury shirt (imagine wearing shirts of yourself as a superhero just, like, for fun) with the caption “Time to get back in the groove. Happy to be back on the attack!”

In addition to Jackson, Secret Invasion will also star Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Christopher McDonald, and Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke. The show is created by Kyle Bradstreet of Mr. Robot and Berlin Station, and directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim.

Secret Invasion is expected to premiere on Disney+ some time in 2022. Given when these shows have gone into production, it will almost certainly premiere after Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight.

