It’s curtains for Count Olaf; lacy, gently-wafting curtains, as Nathan Fillion joins Netflix’s Series of Unfortunate Events for Season 2. Also making an Unfortunate turn are Veep and Arrested Development favorite Tony Hale and more.

As announced during an FYC event for the Lemony Snicket adaptation, Neil Patrick Harris’ Dr. Horrible co-star Fillion will join Hale among the Season 2 cast, along with Sara Rue, Lucy Punch and Roger Bart. The second season will consist of ten episodes, adapting the franchise’s fifth novel (The Austere Academy) through the ninth (The Carnivorous Carnival).

Here’s what author Daniel Handler previously said of Season 2:

Dear Viewer, It has come to my attention that, despite my repeated warnings, you have viewed the Netflix adaptation of my distressing work, known collectively as A Series of Unfortunate Events. Some of you have even binged, a word which here means, ‘Watched several episodes right in a row, despite having much better things to do with your time.’ To my horror, Netflix has been encouraged by this, and funneled their ill-gotten gains towards a second season of this unhappy and unnerving series. Even as we speak, set builders, costume designers and trauma specialists are snapping into action, the better to bring you even more upsetting episodes, all because of your reputed enthusiasm for this grim example of so-called family programming. I hope you’re happy. Because you won’t be, ever again. With all due respect, Lemony Snicket

Neither Fillion nor Hale’s roles were explicitly identified, so who might the fan-favorites play? In the meantime, Season 1 of Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events is available to binge on Netflix, at your peril.