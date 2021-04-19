‘Shang-Chi’ Trailer: Marvel’s New Hero Debuts

Meet the Master of Kung Fu, Shang-Chi.

Marvel’s newest movie hero actually dates back to the 1970s, when Shang-Chi was the star of the long-running series Master of Kung Fu. His first movie is titled Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and it sees the character (played by Simu Liu) reluctantly drawn into the world of his father, The Mandarin, played by Tony Leung. Cue numerous action and fight sequences, including one where he saves the passengers on an out of control San Francisco city bus.

The film’s first trailer just debuted online. Watch it here:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is scheduled to open in theaters on September 3, 2021. If you want more Shang-Chi stuff, there’s also a whole new batch of images from the film and more details of the plot here.

