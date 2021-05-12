The Falcon and the Winter Soldier revealed (SPOILERS) that Sharon Carter, former ally of Captain America, had secretly become the Power Broker, an infamous villain from the history of Marvel Comics. That was a pretty big surprise — but it could be the beginning of a series of shocks related to Sharon as the MCU continues into future series like Secret Invasion.

That’s the upcoming Disney+ series, based on a Marvel Comics crossover from the late 2000s. It will Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and, if it’s anything like the comic-book version, will involve an alien invasion of Earth. In the comics, the invaders are Skrulls, who have the power to change their appearance to look like perfect copies of anyone they meet. In the MCU, the Skrulls are allies of Earth, and refugees from a brutal war in outer space. But what if there are other Skrulls hidden among Earth’s population? And what if they’re not so friendly? Could that mean other Marvel characters might secretly be Skrulls, just like the premise of the Secret Invasion comic?

That’s what we’re wondering about in our latest video, where we theorize that Emily VanCamp’s Sharon Carter could actually be a Skrull whose whole Power Broker scheme was all a prelude to a bigger plan in Secret Invasion. The video below also breaks down the Secret Invasion comics for clues where the TV series is headed, and gives more Marvel characters we think could premiere on the show — including Abigail Brand (Emilia Clarke?) and Hulkling.

