‘She-Hulk’ Episode 5 Breakdown: Every Easter Egg

Beneath this week’s very entertaining episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law lies a pretty sharp critique of the fashion and beauty industries, which force women into roles they don’t want by trying to convince them to buy products they don’t need. And Titania’s appearance and her attitude is all about hiding who she is on the inside with a glamorous facade — a stark contrast with Jen Walters, who in this episode is willing to risk embarrassment to reclaim the rights to the name She-Hulk.

That’s one of the really interesting details in this week’s She-Hulk, and in our latest Marvel video, we break down all the other Easter eggs, references, and little details you might have missed. We break down the fun gags in the closing credits, and where the fashion designer character in this episode originated from in Marvel Comics. Plus, when is Daredevil showing up?!? Check out the video below:

