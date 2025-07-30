What’s Next For the Silver Surfer in the MCU

The following post contains SPOILERS for The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The Silver Surfer is one of Marvel’s greatest characters. In fact, Stan Lee often cited him as his favorite of all his creations. And given that his creations (and co-creations) include Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, the Avengers, Iron Man, and the X-Men, that’s really saying something.

Marvel introduced its version of the Surfer in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, played by Julia Garner. And she is one of the undeniable highlights of the film. But then at the end of the movie, the Surfer seemingly sacrifices herself to defeat Galactus, but pushing him through a portal to the other end of the cosmos. So is that the last we’ve seen of the Surfer?

We doubt it. In our latest Fantastic Four: First Steps video, we look at what the future could hold for the Silver Surfer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Could she return in a Fantastic Four sequel? Would she make sense in her own solo movie? Is Marvel quietly setting up a Defenders movie? (Not the Netflix Defenders — the old-school Defenders from Marvel Comics, with Surfer, Doctor Strange, Hulk, and Namor.) Find out in our video below:

