Skeleton Crew starts with the now-familiar franchise logo filled with a lineup of helmets and robot faces. But this version is different. It includes Rex, the droid that piloted the ship in the original version of the classic Disneyland ride Star Tours — as well as several other characters who appeal directly to kids. That’s because Skeleton Crew is a live-action Star Wars show aimed directly at a child audience.

But that’s just one of the many Easter eggs, Star Wars secrets, and little details you probably missed in the two-episode premiere of Skeleton Crew. In our latest Star Wars videos, we’ll give you full breakdowns of both halves of the premiere. We’ll compare the opening of the first episode to the opening of A New Hope, talk about how this episode shares some interesting similarities with George Lucas’ pre-Star Wars film American Graffiti, and what that story we see on that datapad is about and how it connects to the larger story of Skeleton Crew.

First, check out all the Easter eggs in Skeleton Crew Episode 1...

And here are all the Easter eggs in Skeleton Crew Episode 2:

