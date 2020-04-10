Sophie Turner Says She Would ‘Kill’ to Make Another X-Men Movie

Dark Phoenix was not the ending anyone wanted for the original X-Men movies. The movie got some of the franchise’s worst reviews and grossed just $252 million worldwide; in the U.S., it’s the lowest-grossing movie in the entire series. Its release coincided with Disney purchasing 20th Century Fox and acquiring the rights to the X-Men, which everyone assumes they will eventually incorporate into their Marvel Cinematic Universe. That would spell the official end of the current X-Men team, which includes Michael Fassbender’s Magneto, James McAvoy’s Professor X, and Sophie Turner’s Jean Grey.

We’ll probably never see any of those folks back in blue and yellow uniforms again. But if it was up to Turner, it sounds like we probably would. She told Variety that she loved making her X-Men movies (she appeared in Dark Phoenix and X-Men: Apocalypse) and would “kill” to make more. Here’s her exact quote:

I don't even know what the deal is whether Disney wants to continue on the X-Men journey. I would always be down to go back to that character and that cast and that experience — it was just so much ... we had the best time on those movies. I would kill to go back.

The irony of the woman who played Dark Phoenix saying she would kill to make more X-Men movies is ... potent.

Although it seems like a long shot (not Longshot, mind you) Disney could cast some or even all of the current X-Men in the MCU, bringing them over as the same versions of the characters as part of some storyline that merged different cinematic universes into one. (A recent Marvel series called Secret Wars, for example, sort of did this for different comic book universes.) The only way it would happen at all is if the actors are willing. So the fact that Turner would be game is a step in that direction, if nothing else.

In reality, when the X-Men reappear, they will probably be a new team with Marvel’s stamp on the property. In the meantime, the final X-Men movie from Fox, The New Mutants, was scheduled to finally open in theaters this month until the coronavirus pandemic hit. When Disney reshuffled its release calendar as a result, The New Mutants got delayed yet again. At present, it doesn’t have a new date on the schedule.