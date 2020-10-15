‘Soul’ Trailer: A Jazzy New Pixar Movie

Disney and Pixar have shared the newest trailer for their jazzy new feature, Soul. Last week, Disney announced that Soul would bypass its theatrical release and head straight to streaming on Disney+ this Christmas.

Soul features the voice of Jamie Foxx as a middle school band teacher named Joe Gardner, who dreams of playing jazz with the greats. He lands a gig at the hottest jazz club in town, but falls down a manhole as he races to get there. His soul leaves his body, sending him on a journey of self-discovery and a newfound appreciation for life. Watch the preview below:

The clip gives us a bit more context on Soul’s story, including a more detailed look into The Great Before. As a school teacher-like entity explains to Joe, The Great Before is a limbo-like landscape where souls develop their personalities, quirks, and interests before heading to Earth. With the help of a new soul named 22 (Tina Fey), Joe’s spirit travels back to Earth in an attempt to regain his life. The existential themes are somewhat reminiscent of those seen in Inside Out and Coco, but this time, they have a jazz-infused twist.

Alongside the trailer, Disney has also revealed the rest of Soul’s impressive voice cast. Graham Norton voices a spiritual sign-twirler named Moonwind, Rachel House plays the count-obsessed Terry, and Alice Braga, Richard Ayoade, Fortune Feimster, and Zenobia Shroff make up the voices of the Counselors. Comedian Donnell Rawlings is Joe’s barber Dez, and June Squibb voices the role of Gerel.