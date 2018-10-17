Production has officially wrapped on the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel.

Tom Holland shared a pair of set photos on Tuesday for the final day of shooting Spider-Man: Far From Home. Even though Holland’s Spidey – and spoiler alert if you somehow still haven’t seen Avengers: Infinity War yet – bit the dust in the final moments of that movie, he’s obviously not staying dead for long. Avengers 4 will revive him in some fashion, and while we still don’t know how his Peter Parker will come back to life, we know he’ll be alive and well in Far From Home.

Holland shared a photo of his Spidey swinging around on the set on Tuesday:

To announce that production officially wrapped on the sequel, here he is with Zendaya’s M.J.

The new sequel will come from Homecoming director Jon Watts and screenwriters writers Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna. Set after Avengers 4 (the whole coming-back-from-the-dead thing has to happen first), Far From Home will find Holland’s Peter, well, far from home and traveling abroad to Europe.

In addition to Zendaya, the rest of the cast from the first film will be back, including Jacob Batalon’s Ned Leeds, Tony Revolori’s Flash Thompson, Marisa Tomei‘s Aunt May, and Michael Keaton‘s Vulture. Cobie Smulders‘ Maria Hill and Samuel L. Jackson‘s Nick Fury will drop in as well, and of course there’s Jake Gyllenhaal’s baddie Mysterio to look forward to (even though he hasn’t been officially confirmed).

Spider-Man: Far From Home kicks off the MCU’s Phase 4 when it hits theaters July 5, 2019. Until then, Into the Spider-Verse opens December 14 and Avengers 4 will finally arrive May 3, 2019.