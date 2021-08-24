The new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has prompted fans to spin a web of new theories about which characters will appear on screen alongside Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. We see the return of the villainous Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), and a pumpkin bomb that appears to belong to Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe). But eagle-eyed fans also noticed a man in a white shirt and black tie that looks a lot like Marvel Universe lawyer and vigilante Daredevil.

Is Charlie Cox’s Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home? There's no way to tell for sure, but fans are pretty convinced that the man in the police office is none other than Matt Murdock himself. First, the man is seen slamming down a bundle of files in front of Peter, but we can’t see his face. However, his shirt and tie are remarkably similar to that of Daredevil’s:

In the next shot, we see a shadowy figure follow a detective into an interrogation room, where Peter sits. He’s wearing the same shirt and tie, but this time we can see his silhouette. While his face is obscured from view, there's no denying that this man resembles Charlie Cox, at least in stature:

Of course, the shadowy figure could also just be a police officer with his jacket taken off. Still, the man’s build is similar to Cox, and that shirt-and-tie combo is pretty iconic. Cox was last seen in Season 3 of Daredevil before the television show was cancelled by Netflix. While Daredevil was never confirmed to be a part of the MCU, an appearance from Cox’s Matt Murdock would actually make it officially canon.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to arrive in theaters on December 17, 2021.

Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best It started with Iron Man and it’s continued and expanded ever since. It’s the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with 24 movies and counting. But what’s the best and the worst? We ranked them all.