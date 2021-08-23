‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer Confirms Return of Spidey’s Greatest Villains
Marvel is usually very secretive about their movies, but Spider-Man: No Way Home (which is co-produced by Sony) has taken things to a whole new level. The movie opens in theaters in less than four months, and until today, we still hadn’t seen a poster for the movie, or a trailer, and the only official images were a trio of generic shots of the young cast in a dingy basement. Marvel also wouldn’t confirm the details of the plot, beyond the most basic details of which characters appear.
The No Way Home trailer, which just debuted, finally confirms a little more about the story. Yes, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is in it (duh). Yes, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange is in it too. And, continuing the shocking cliffhanger from Spider-Man: Far From Home, everyone now knows Peter Parker is Spider-Man. And that can’t be. So Spidey seeks out Dr. Strange’s help in using magic to make everyone forget that he’s really Spider-Man.
This whole storyline is loosely inspired by an actual Marvel Comics series from a few years back called “One More Day.” In the comic-book version, Peter’s attempts to restore his secret identity culminates in him making a deal with Marvel’s version of the devil, Mephisto. In No Way Home, it seems as though the spell somehow goes awry — which is what brings back Spider-Man’s most popular villains from previous movies, including Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus. (And is that a Green Goblin pumpkin bomb?)
Watch the trailer below:
Here’s the film’s official synopsis:
For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.
There are also three new official images from the film:
Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to open in theaters on December 17, 2021. If they push this movie back, we’re gonna be so bummed out.