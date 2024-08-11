Disney Is Building the First Spider-Man Roller Coaster

The first Spider-Man roller coaster is officially in the works.

As part of the massive D23 presentation of new attractions for their various theme parks confirmed a Spider-Man themed rollercoaster is headed to Shanghai Disneyland.

They also revealed the first piece of concept art for the ride.

They also announced that a ride featuring Spider-Man, Tony Stark — and, from the look of the concept art, Doctor Octopus — is coming to Hong Kong Disneyland.

While neither ride was confirmed for either Disneyland or Walt Disney World in America, these rides are sometimes introduced overseas before making their way to one of Disney’s domestic parks. Their Tron roller coaster that’s only recently debuted at the Magic Kingdom in Orlando opened at Shanghai Disneyland eight years ago.

These will not be Disney’s first Spider-Man rides. Both Avengers Campuses at Disneyland and Disneyland Paris have a Spider-Man attraction called Web Slingers where guests board a vehicle and then use their hands to sling webs through the use of screen technology. But it’s not a roller coaster — not even close. It’s more like an extremely high-tech and very advanced shooting gallery.

And Spider-Man, with his ability to stick to walls and swing through the air would seem to make a perfect subject for a roller coaster.

Disney also confirmed at D23 that two more rides are coming to Avengers Campus: Avengers: Infinity Defense, and something called Stark Flight Lab.