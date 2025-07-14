It's indeed a brand new day for Spider-Man as Tom Holland reveals his next flick as the web-slinging superhero will be filmed very differently than 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In an interview with the Flip Your Wig YouTube channel, the actor, who is currently promoting his new Christopher Nolan film The Odyssey (out July 17), revealed plans to film the upcoming entry in the Spider-Man franchise “old school” via real locations, in contrast to No Way Home’s green-screen sets and sound stages.

“...I think we were really restricted with what we could do in the last movie because of Covid. We shot the entire film on stages. Now we’re really gonna lean into that old school filmmaking and shoot in real locations, which is why we’re starting in Glasgow. We are gonna use the streets of Glasgow for this massive set piece that we are putting together,” Holland said.

During the chat Holland also gushed about playing his “old pal” Peter Parker again, saying:

I’m obviously over the moon and so excited. Playing Spider-Man is like hanging out with an old pal...

Earlier this year Holland teased that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be a “fresh start” for both the character and fans alike.

“I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of No Way Home, where Peter Parker sacrificed his identity to save the people that he loves most in the world. So, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say. That’s all I’ve been allowed to say, and I’m well over the hump of giving away spoilers,” the actor shared at Cinema-Con back in March.

Directed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to begin filming in Glasgow, Scotland in the next few weeks.

Holland will reprise his role as everyone’s Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, who fans last saw swinging through a snowy New York City sans sweet Tony Stark-issued tech after he was tragically erased from everyone’s memories in order to save the multiverse in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Newcomers to the franchise include Stranger Things star Sadie Sink in a yet-to-be-disclosed role, as well as Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, AKA the Punisher, finally making the jump from streaming to the MCU big screen.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently scheduled to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

