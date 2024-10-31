‘Squid Game’ Returns With New Season 2 Trailer

The game isn’t over.

Already the most-watched show in the history of Netflix, Squid Game is back with new episodes, coming just before the New Year. According to creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, the new batch of episodes “explores how Gi-hun [Lee Jung-jae] follows through on his words after leaving the airport ... Gi-hun’s endeavor to find out who these people are and why they do what they do is the core story of Season 2.”

Lee told Netflix (how did they get this incredible access???) that “in Season 1, there was room to show glimpses of Gi-hun’s various personalities, such as his optimistic nature and positive energy. This time, the focus was on his determination.”

A new trailer for the season just debuted at Lucca Comics & Games, a major European comic convention — watch it below:

READ MORE: The Best TV Shows of the Year

Here is the new season’s official synopsis:

Season 2 raises the stakes, with Lee Jung-jae reprising his role as Seong Gi-hun, also known as Player 456. With a hardened demeanor and the scars of past games, Gi-hun is on a desperate mission to expose the deadly truth of the competition. Yet, his warnings go unheeded, and tensions rise as fellow players question his intentions. The teaser also shows the return of Lee Byung-hun as the mysterious Front Man, whose true motivations remain cloaked in secrecy, while Wi Ha-jun’s Hwang Jun-ho is back, driving the narrative forward as the relentless detective on a mission of his own.

Squid Game Season 2 premieres on Netflix on December 26.

Get our free mobile app