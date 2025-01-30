Squid Game is coming to an end.

Netflix announced as part of a preview of their entire 2025 that the third season of their most-popular series in history will return later this year, just months after the debut of Squid Game Season 2.

That’s the good news. The bad news for Squid Game fans is that Season 3 will not just continue the story, it will conclude it.

As part of the announcement, Netflix also unveiled several first-look images from the final episodes, along with this description:

Gone is the rainbow-hued track of Season 2’s six-legged pentathlon; in its place, a vivid swirling flower-pattern floor ominously foreshadows the cutthroat finale to come. The sinister silhouettes of Young-hee and her companion Cheol-su — first hinted at in last season’s post-credit scene — suggest that even more brutal games lie ahead.

Squid Game 3Lee Byung-hun as Front man Netflix loading...

READ MORE: Netflix Is Raising Prices Again for 2025

The initial season of Hwang Dong-hyuk’s series became a worldwide cultural phenomenon, and the most-watched show in the history of Netflix. Season 2, which premiered back in late December, has done nearly as well. Netflix says it racked up 68 million views (the most in a premiere week ever, they claim) and is thus far the third most-watched season of a TV show on Netflix to date.

Here is how Netflix describes the plot of Squid Game’s final season:

Picking up where the second season left off, Season 3 explores the choices Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) will make amidst overwhelming despair. As the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) plots his next move, the surviving players find their decisions leading to increasingly dire consequences with each round of the deadly games. This season promises to push the limits of suspense and drama, keeping viewers glued to the action.

Squid Game: Season 3 will premiere on Netflix on June 27.