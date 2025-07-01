No surprise here: Squid Game Season 3 is the #1 show on Netflix right now.

Given the phenomenal popularity of the Korean thriller series, that’s not shocking. But the degree to which the show is being watched, at least according to Netflix’s numbers, is mighty impressive. According to their press release, the show made “a record-setting No. 1 debut in all countries ranked.” That makes Squid Game the first show to do that in its premiere week.

All told, the series received 60.1 million views. That’s also a record for most views of one show in a week.

It’s also the first show in history to make Netflix’s list of its most popular shows ever after a single week. (That list measures a series’ views across its first month on streaming.) Squid Game Season 1 is number one on that list with 265 million views; Squid Game Season 2 is next with 192 million views. Squid Game Season 3’s 60 million views so far puts it ninth on that list, but that is going to change every week for the next three weeks.

Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has stated that the just-released third season of Squid Game would be its last. But given the show’s ongoing popularity — and the fact that the series finale strongly teased a spinoff show set in the United States — you would have to be nuts to think that Netflix won’t continue the series in some form or fashion.

It was a big week for Korean content in general on Netflix; the most-watched movie on the streaming service was the animated feature KPop Demon Hunters. The most-watched English-language show on Netflix was the first season of The Waterfront; the most-watched non English-language movie was Raid 2.