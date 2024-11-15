‘Star Wars’ Movie Pulled From 2026 Release

Yet another Star Wars movie has been pulled from yet another planned release date.

Disney and Lucasfilm had penciled in the a new Star Wars film for release in theaters on December 18, 2026, a little over two years from now. But now, according to multiple media reports, that is not happening. Instead, Disney will be releasing a new Ice Age animated feature on that date. (Disney acquired Ice Age in their purchase of 20th Century Fox.)

Per Variety, “while it was never confirmed exactly what this project would be, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy was previously announced as the director of an upcoming Star Wars film following Daisy Ridley’s Rey after the events of 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” Back in October, it was reported that this project had lost its screenwriter, with the departure of Steven Knight.

Although Lucasfilm has released a steady stream of TV projects to Disney+ since 2019, it is now five years and counting since the last Star Wars feature film came to theaters. In that time a whole slew of projects have been announced or rumored and come to nothing, including a Rogue Squadron movie directed by Patty Jenkins, a mystery project from Marvel’s Kevin Feige, and entire trilogies of movies from Rian Johnson and Game of Thrones’ Benioff and Weiss.

With yet another Star Wars film at least delayed (if not permanently postponed) that means the earliest we’ll see a new Star Wars film in theaters is May of 2026 — when the movie version of The Mandalorian is supposed to debut. And Disney has another Star Wars movie of some sort scheduled for Christmas of 2027 — at least tentatively. You are forgiven if at this point you are skeptical about any of these Star Wars projects ever seeing the light of day.

