For years, Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy has insisted there would be a Star Wars directed by a woman. Thus far, no such movie has materialized. But now it looks like there will be a female-driven Star Wars television series, as Variety reports one is now in development at Disney+.

According to their sources, Leslye Headland — director of Sleeping With Other People and co-creator of the hit Netflix series Russian Doll — is working on the show:

Details of the exact plot of the series are being kept under wraps, but sources say it will be a female-centric series that takes place in a different part of the “Star Wars” timeline than other projects. Headland is said to be attached to write and serve as showrunner on the series, with the show currently staffing.

All the forward momentum in the Star Wars galaxy at the moment continues to be on television and Disney+. In addition to at least one (and now potentially another) season of The Mandalorian, and the conclusion of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Disney+ also has in development a spinoff series from Rogue One about Diego Luna’s character, Cassian Andor, as well as the Obi-Wan Kenobi television series starring Ewan McGregor.

All of those shows have a notable male slant, of course, certainly in front of the camera and largely behind it as well. So that will potentially be a very new and very interesting wrinkle that could make the show different from all the rest. And if you’ve seen Russian Doll, you know Headland is hugely talented. This has the potential be the most interesting Star Wars show on the Disney+ roster.

