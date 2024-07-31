‘Star Wars’ Debuts First ‘Skeleton Crew’ Photos and Premiere Date

The next Star Wars Disney+ show is set.

Skeleton Crew, from Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts, is officially scheduled to debut on streaming on December 3 of this year.

The show stars Jude Law, and an assortment of younger stars, for a series that has been informally described as a kind of Amblin-esque take on Star Wars.

The official Star Wars Twitter account also debuted five official images of the series, showcasing Law and the rest of the cast, in a variety of Star Wars-y locales.

READ MORE: Is the Era of Marvel and Star Wars Disney+ Shows Coming To an End?

Here is Disney’s official description of the show, from back in April of 2023.

Skeleton Crew follows the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home— and meeting unlikely allies and enemies — will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.

Reading that description and looking at those photos, you can make immediate comparisons to stuff like The Goonies. Which seems like a logical premise for a Star Wars TV show. (It may not dispel the concerns of some Star Wars fans who kvetch that Star Wars has lost its edge, become too kid-centric in the Disney era.) I wouldn’t personally agree (The Acolyte was definitely not a show for kids, and the original Star Wars from 1977 is maybe the most kid-friendly entry in the entire franchise) but you do hear that complaint online a lot.

Skeleton Crew is set to debut on December 3 on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ here.