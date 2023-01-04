Star Wars: The Bad Batch is back for Season 2 on Disney+. But it’s been a while since we’ve seen our favorite Clone Troopers — and even longer since the end of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which this series spun out of. If you’ve forgotten any of what’s come before in the story, we are here to help.

In our latest Star Wars video, we recap everything you need to know about Star Wars: The Bad Batch (and The Clone Wars) ahead of Season 2. We’ll give you the backstory on the Bad Batch’s origin, explain who Hunter, Tech, Wrecker, Crosshair, Echo and Omega are, why they have come together, how Ahsoka connects to this story, and why they didn’t turn on the Jedi like the rest of the Clone Army in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Watch the recap video below:

New episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 premiere on Wednesdays on Disney+. The first two episodes are available now; this season of the series is 16 episodes long and runs through late March.

