Stephen King’s ‘The Boogeyman’ Is Coming to Hulu

Literally dozens of Stephen King stories and novels have been turned into movies. Some have gotten their own franchises, like Children of the Corn. A bunch have been adapted multiple times; Firestarter, for example, was made in 1984 and is now getting a second version on Peacock later this year.

But in the nearly 50 years since Stephen King wrote it, there’s never been a feature-length version of “The Boogeyman,” which was first published in Cavalier Magazine in 1973, and then later included in King’s story collection Night Shift. (The same volume includes such previously adapted King concepts as “The Lawnmower Man,” “The Mangler,” and “Trucks,” which became the immortal ’80s classic Maximum Overdrive, directed by King himself.) Several filmmakers have turned it into shorts, but now Hulu has gone into production on the first Boogeyman feature film, which will be directed by Rob Savage and stars Chris Messina, Sophie Thatcher, Vivien Lyra Bair, David Dastmalchian, Marin Ireland, and Madison Hu.

The plot synopsis, via a press release, makes it sound similar to the King story, with some deviations. (The short story, for example, takes place in a psychiatrist’s office.):

The story follows a 16-year old and her younger sister, still reeling from the death of their mother, who are targeted by a supernatural boogeyman after their father, a psychologist, has an encounter with a desperate patient in their house.

In the last five years, we’ve gotten nine different King adaptations for movies, along with eight television series, including The Stand, Lisey’s Story, and The Outsider. So it’s a great time for King fans — although at this point there are so many of these adaptations it’s easy for one to get lost in the shuffle. The Boogeyman is expected to premiere on Hulu in 2023.

