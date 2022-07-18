In a career spanning more than 50 years, the 75-year-old Steven Spielberg has directed 34 feature films, five shorts, and a handful of television films and TV series episode. (His Columbo is awesome. You should check it out.)

But in all of that time, with all of those accomplishments, he had never before directed a music video. He did recently direct his first musical; West Side Story, which premiered last winter and won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

Apparently, Spielberg hasn’t shaken the music bug yet, as he finally directed his very first music video earlier this month. It’s for the song “Cannibal” from Mumford & Sons’ Marcus Mumford off his upcoming debut solo album.

Mumford himself revealed the news on his Instagram, noting that the entire video is one long take that Spielberg himself shot on his phone, while his wife, Kate Capshaw (best known as Willie from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom), performed the role of dolly grip.

As you can see in the photos below, in this case the fancy “dolly grip” title means Spielberg sat on an office chair with wheels while Capshaw pulled him around. According to the video’s credits, Mumford’s wife, actress Carie Mulligan, was in charge of costumes and sound.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the support of the people around me to bring this music to you, and I cannot hope to express all of my gratitude,” Mumford wrote. “When people get it, it blows my mind. Kate and Steven just got it, and I cannot thank them enough.”

You can watch Spielberg’s full video for “Cannibal” below.

Spielberg’s next movie, the semi-autobiographical drama The Fabelmans starring Michelle Williams and Seth Rogen, will debut in theaters on November 11.