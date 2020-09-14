Steven Spielberg Demanded the ‘Jurassic World’ Cartoon Not Be ‘The Kiddy Version’

The first-ever Jurassic Park or Jurassic World TV series premieres on Netflix this weekend. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is an animated series about a group of teens trapped on Isla Nublar during the events of the first Jurassic World movie. Just don’t expect a cartoon for kids.

That’s because, according to showrunner Scott Kreamer, he and his team were under express instructions from Jurassic Park director Steven Spielberg not to make a kid-friendly Jurassic World show. Kreamer told io9...

When Steven gave the okay for the project, when he gave the final sign-off, his marching orders were, ‘Don’t do the kiddy version.’ It needs to feel like it’s Jurassic Park. It needs to feel like it’s Jurassic World.’ And we went for it.

Jurassic Park and Jurassic World have always had an edge, with the dinosaurs behaving like true wild creatures and eating and/or maiming main characters left and right. So that same approach would definitely ensure that Camp Cretaceous feels like Jurassic Park/World and not some dino knock off. Still, I’ve got an almost-five-year-old daughter who is obsessed with dinosaurs, and I was personally hoping this show would be the way to introduce her to Jurassic Park, and then work her up to the movie. This sounds like ... maybe not.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season One goes live on Netflix on Friday, September 18.