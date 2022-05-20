The ‘Stranger Things’ Season Finale Is 2.5 Hours Long

It took almost three years for Stranger Things Season 4 to make its way to streaming. On the plus side, it seems like the Duffer brothers used that time to make a lot of new Stranger Things. Like, way more than you’re expecting.

According to Tudum (which is an arm of Netflix’s official website that publishes articles about Netflix shows and movies), Stranger Things Season 4 is far and away the longest season to date. We already knew it would be broken into two “volumes,” with the first coming in May and the second in July. Now we know exactly how many episodes we’re getting in each volume, and that some of these episodes are longer than a lot of movies.

Per Tudum

Volume 1, which comes out May 27, will feature the first seven episodes of the season. And the remaining episodes will come with Volume 2, which arrives July 1, for a total of nine — NINE — supersized episodes of Stranger Things headed your way in a matter of days. Those nine episodes total roughly 13 hours of Upside Down goodness. Better yet? The final two episodes of Volume 2 clock in at nearly four hours long. (For the real geeks out there, Episode 407 is 1 hour, 38 minutes; Episode 408 is around 1 hour, 25 minutes; and 409 is almost two and a half hours.)

A two and a half hour episode of TV? When I was a kid we called that a movie! (For point of reference, Spider-Man: No Way Home was 148 minutes long.)

Netflix also released the first eight minutes of the season premiere, so if you can’t wait until next week, you can start your binge early right here:

Man, a two and a half hour episode of TV. That has got to be a record, right? Stranger Things 4 premieres on Netflix on May 27, with the final two “episodes” debuting on July 1. Better clear your schedules now.