Sung Kang Teases Playing a Lightsaber Wielding Character on ’Obi-Wan’

It’s easy to forget because the big marketing blitz for it hasn’t really begun yet, but we’re not that far away from the return of Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi in his own Disney+ series. At some point next year, we’re going to see McGregor back as Obi-Wan — along with Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader for the first time in over 15 years. For Star Wars fans, it’s kind of a big deal.

Just ask Sung Kang, a self-described Star Wars fan who is also in the cast of Obi-Wan Kenobi. We don’t know who he’s playing on the series yet, but it would appear to be a character of some importance, because in a new interview he told ScreenRant that he’s been on set with Darth Vader (Christensen) and that his character gets his own lightsaber.

Asked about what it’s like to be among the first to have seen McGregor and Christensen back in the Star Wars galaxy, Kang replied:

My favorite holiday is Halloween. I used to dress in the cheap Kmart plastic Halloween costumes — Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader — almost every single day from eight to 13 years old. My friends and I would play pretend, we’d make our own lightsabers out of, you know, toilet paper centers and stuff like that, and paper towel cardboard, right? To be able to be on set and see Darth Vader and see the Star Wars universe in front of me...just as a fan, to be able to be a part of that history is pretty amazing. I kept pinching myself going, ‘How did I end up here?’ And my character has a lightsaber. It’s not a toy, it’s actually the real thing.

How can you read that and not be excited to watch this show?

Although it doesn’t have an official release date yet, Obi-Wan Kenobi is expected to premiere on Disney+ at some point in 2022. The series will be six episodes long.

