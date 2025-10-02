Superman and Spider-Man to Meet in New Crossover

The two biggest names in comics are meeting for the first time in decades.

DC and Marvel announced today that they are going to print “two brand-new crossover comic books” in the spring of 2026 featuring a crossover between two of their top heroes: Superman and Spider-Man.

The pair of heroes met for the first time in the very first Marvel and DC crossover book, Superman vs. the Amazing Spider-Man — which was published 50 years ago.

In honor of its 50th anniversary in 2026, DC is reprinting a new Treasury Edition of Superman vs. the Amazing Spider-Man #1 on January 7, 2026. Then on February 4, they’re releasing DC and Marvel Present: Superman and Spider-Man Treasury Edition #1, which reprints a second Spider-Man and Superman crossover from the same period.

Marvel and DC collaborated on several crossover comics in the years after that first meeting between Spider-Man and Superman. Then in the ’90s, they published a slew of crossover books (Darkseid and Galactus even had their own crossover!) and the companies eventually produced a joint mini-series where their entire universes met and battled called DC vs. Marvel (or Marvel vs. DC, depending on which company published a specific issue). The result of that fight led to a brief period where Marvel and DC combined their characters into an “Amalgam Universe” populated by the likes of Super Soldier (Captain America + Superman) and Dark Claw (Batman + Wolverine).

But then the crossovers suddenly stopped for years and years. (The companies have not always gotten along, as is the case with bitter business rivals sometimes.) Finally, Marvel and DC resumed producing crossover comics together in 2025, starting with Marvel’s Deadpool/Batman #1, which was released to comic book stores a few weeks ago. DC’s half of that combo, Batman/Deadpool #1, will be published on November 19.

Marvel and DC will announce the creative teams for their respective Spider-Man and Superman books at a later date.

